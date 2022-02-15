ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Newegg Apologizes for Customer Service Failings, Promises Change

By Mark Tyson
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a considerable amount of bad press, Newegg has released an apology for its failings with its return process and has promised to update to a more reasonable policy. Late last week, Gamers Nexus published a video slamming US etailer Newegg for its "shocking incompetence" based on the hardware channel host...

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Google plans privacy changes, but promises to not be disruptive

Google said Wednesday that it was working on privacy measures meant to limit the sharing of data on smartphones running its Android software. But the company promised those changes would not be as disruptive as a similar move by Apple last year. Apple’s changes to its iOS software on iPhones...
CELL PHONES
Canyon News

Does Good Customer Service Matter Anymore?

UNITED STATES—I have worked in the service industry for most of my career. I know what it’s like to deal with people over the phone, but more importantly in person. I feel like interpersonal interaction is vital when it comes to delivering strong customer service to the public. I get there is a ton going on right now where people just love clicking on everything on their computer and getting things delivered to them. Look if that floats your boat, so be it. I’m not going to knock you down from your high.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

New Battery Tech Promises Game-Changing Improvements

Now that major car manufacturers have accepted the fact that electric is the future, research and development into improving battery technology is in full swing. Some are working to improve the safety of EV batteries, while others are trying to improve overall range. Some are also focusing on improving charging times. At the end of the day, most companies are simply trying to make batteries more efficient, and one such company, C4V, has just come up with a solution that could change the EV battery game. Its alternative to lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, which are used in vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3, promises to be 50 percent more energy-dense, and that's big news indeed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Satisfaction#Gamers Nexus#Pcb Newegg
Northwest Florida Daily News

LETTER: Frustration with newspaper delivery, customer service

The automated system starts off by boasting "excellent quality service." I have been a winter subscriber for nearly 13 years and as far as I see it — the downfall of customer service came when companies outsourced it. People in foreign lands don't really understand how important it is to read the newspaper with a cup of coffee in hand, hence the frustration of readers which leads to canceling the paper. During the call they make little chit chat by wanting...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
Sentinel

Computers ruin customer service

Dear Readers: You overwhelmed me with interesting replies to “Too Impersonal,” the letter saying that there is a lack of customer service today. Here is a sampling:. Dear Annie: I’m younger and, on the flip side, most people of my generation hate talking on the phone and also find the internet easier and better for many reasons. First, it’s easier to visualize your seat on a plane or date on a calendar or whatever else when picking online. Second, all answers to your questions are typed out and on record, so you won’t accidentally be screwed by a person giving you a wrong answer. You also can go back and reference them when needed. I see all of these things as customer service, just a different form. I honestly get very frustrated when I email a question and get called back, because then I have no record of what I was told, and if it was wrong, I’m stuck with no recourse or defense. –Millennial.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

MSI Ditches Paper Manuals for Motherboards in 'Green' Digital Push

"Going green" is an ongoing trend in the tech industry, with companies pledging to become carbon neutral by investing in clean energy like solar and constructing more energy-efficient facilities. For MSI, its latest move to become more environmentally friendly is a relatively small change, and it involves paper in its retail boxes. In this case, the company says that it will remove paper materials inside its motherboard boxes to "protect trees."
ENVIRONMENT
Tom's Hardware

Two Potential Apple Desktops, Laptop Spotted in EEC Listing

Apple appears to have registered three new Mac computers with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), which it typically does ahead of the launch/release of products. The newly listed A2681 device is described as a portable computer. Meanwhile, there are two (non-portable) computers codenamed the A2615 and A2686 on the way. All three devices come packing Mac OS Monterey, says the EEC listing. Please remember, EEC listings are not always followed by corresponding product launches, so keep you salt shakers in hand as you read below the fold.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Youtube
Tom's Hardware

Best Buy's $200 GPU Paywall Helped Scalpers, Not Gamers

The news that Best Buy decided to effectively put Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards behind a paywall on Friday caused much controversy with PC DIYers, gamers, and enthusiasts. It might have instigated the policy to reward individual gamers who enrolled in its membership program. However, the move seems to have had some unintended consequences, evidenced by scalper social media boasts about snagging dozens of GPUs. One bragged that "I bought almost $20,000 in GPUs today," all thanks to the Best Buy membership paywall, noted PCMag.
RETAIL
Tom's Hardware

Windows 11 Adds Android App Preview in First Major Update

Windows 11 is getting its first big update today, including a public preview of Android apps in the Amazon Appstore as well as redesigned Media Player and Notepad apps, as well as significant improvements to the taskbar. Windows and Devices lead Panos Panay first announced the new features last month,...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

What Is Thunderbolt 4? A Basic Definition

When it comes to peripheral connectivity on modern PCs, you're likely to find at least two of these three ports: USB-A, USB-C, and Thunderbolt. Of course, some PCs will have varying combinations of all three, but today we're going to focus on Thunderbolt, which in its current iteration is marketed as Thunderbolt 4.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Intel Rumored to Acquire Tower Semiconductor for $6 Billion

Intel is reportedly in talks to buy Tower Semiconductor, a specialty foundry with one 150-mm fab, five 200-mm fabs, and one 300-mm fab. The acquisition will add numerous clients to Intel's foundry business and specialists with extensive experience serving fabless chip designers if the reporting is accurate. According to the...
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

ASRock Z690 Taichi Razer Edition Embraces Alder Lake Non-K Overclocking

Another Intel Alder Lake motherboard capable of overclocking locked, non-K processors has been discovered. The latest entrant to the short but glorious list is the ASRock Z690 Taichi Razer Edition, as verified in an in-depth review by HKEPC Hardware. Given the identical specs (the Razer version has a minor visual makeover), we fully expect the regular Z690 Taichi to offer the same unlock baseclock (BCLK) overclocking capabilities. We reviewed the regular ASRock Z690 Taichi motherboard in late November, but that was before non-K processors became available.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Intel's Project Endgame Is an Upcoming Cloud GPU Service

In a press release shared earlier today, the company announced a new program called Project Endgame that will give users an "always-accessible, low latency" computing experience, powered by its own Arc GPUs. Details on the program are very minimal, but it seems Intel is trying its hand at a new streaming service similar to Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service.
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Powers Open-Source Handheld

The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is a tiny powerhouse of a computer that punches far, far above its weight and cost. The latest Raspberry Pi is suitable for running some desktop applications, let down only by its 512MB of RAM. Keep within that limitation, however, and it’s a very capable basis for projects such as handheld computers, epitomised by this excellent retro-style sub-notebook cooked up by GitHub user Penk.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia-Powered Nintendo Switch Could Leverage AMD FSR Tech

It's rumored that an upcoming game for the Nintendo Switch will support AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology to enhance image quality while preserving playable performance. Given the open-source nature of AMD's upscaling algorithm, Nintendo Switch Sports could be among the first but certainly not the last to support AMD's FSR.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Linux Snatches Alder Lake Productivity Crown From Windows 11

The latest Kernel updates for Linux have brought some important performance optimizations for Intel Alder Lake CPU owners. When Intel's 12th-Gen Core processors first launched in Q3 2021, they were better performers in Windows 11 (with its new scheduler) than in Linux. Now, thanks to Linux kernel improvements since Linux 5.16, the open source OS has retaken the lead with Intel's first desktop hybrid architecture processors. Linux-centric site Phoronix ran a bevy of benchmarks looking at browsing, coding, rendering, encoding, and de/compression.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

Alienware's 34-Inch QD-OLED Monitor Launches For $1,299

Sometimes unique products cost an arm and a leg, but that is not the case with Alienware's 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor. The company introduced the monitor back at CES, and it will be available shortly for less than $1,300. The Alienware AW3423DW features a 3440x1400 resolution and a modest 250...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

993
Followers
7K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy