Denver, CO

'DPS is in a crisis — it needs to stop pretending like it isn't': Survey finds Denver teachers in distress

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver Public Schools staff took a survey revealing a general feeling of burnout among teachers and support staff districtwide. This is a huge concern.

The District Accountability Committee distributed an anonymous survey to DPS teachers and staff in November of 2021. The results are in and they are daunting.

“DPS is in a crisis — it needs to stop pretending like it isn’t,” said a DPS academic support staff member in the DAC survey.

DAC received 601 responses, allowing the respondents to speak for themselves. The survey found DPS staff feel they lack proper leadership, especially in the face of COVID-19.

“I do not feel supported by my school’s administration and leadership. The school leadership does not listen to what teachers feel are student needs. Teachers are not supported with holding students accountable but are also not given the tools to successfully implement trauma-informed instruction. Disregarding teachers does not make them feel valued,” said one DPS teacher.

The severe staffing shortage is another factor in the distress DPS staff are experiencing. Coaches and interventionists are pulled away from their daily duties to substitute for other staff. However, they are still required to fulfill their daily quotas.

“The severe sub shortage is causing support staff who are supposed to coach and evaluate to have to sub almost every day,” said a DPS academic support staff member.

The DAC released its recommendations at the end of the statement:

  • Lighten educator workload
  • Addressing staffing crisis
  • focus on mental health and behavioral supports

For the rest of the recommendations and the full DAC statement, click here .

