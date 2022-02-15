Boys Volleyball practice update for the week of 2/14-2/18

Kent City Boys Basketball player Kyler Larson just scored 37 points in a game- and basketball’s not even his best sport. The junior is one of the best Kent City athletes in recent history, playing football, basketball, and baseball for the Eagles and excelling at all of them. Right now, Kyler is averaging 19 points, 8 rebounds, and over 2 steals on the basketball team, leading the Eagles in all three categories. His efforts have helped propel the team to a spot atop the conference and an 11-4 record overall. Larson is a top-tier two way player, often leading the team in scoring while taking on the toughest assignment on defense. On offense, he is a big threat in transition, able to bully smaller guards into the paint and finish through contact while also being able to hit outside shots, shooting 32% from 3 this season. Larson also crashes the boards and leads the team in second chance points. On the other side of the floor, Larson can defend all 5 positions and is quick enough to make opponents pay for lazy passes. “Kyler has become a really good scorer. He is making the outside shot and is now getting to the basket off the dribble,” Coach Dave Ingles says.

KENT CITY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO