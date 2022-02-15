Boys Volleyball practice update for the week of 2/14-2/18

CHESANING — Chesaning cruised to its third straight victory Monday with its third dominant defensive performance in a row. The Indians (12-5) hemmed in Midland Calvary Baptist 57-22, coming up with 24 steals. The Valentine’s Day victory came on the heels of a 57-14 win over Saginaw Arts and Sciences Feb. 8 and a 56-32 win over Byron on Friday.
The Platteville Hillmen improved their overall record to 12-9 with a 68-60 victory over the Cassville Comets on Monday evening. The first half was a back and forth affair as the Comets would lead by as many eight points, before the Hillmen would take 39-37 lead at halftime. The second...
A winter storm brought snow and caused icy conditions on Interstate 15 on Tuesday evening. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., at least two motorists reported being unable to control their vehicles on the highway near the top of the Cajon Pass, according to the California Highway Patrol. At least three snowplows...
The North Carolina high school boys basketball season continues this week. Here's a quick look at what you need to know regarding the top games, teams and players from around the state. This Week's Schedule and Live Scores. NCHSAA rankings. This week's key games to watch. Parkland (Winston-Salem, NC) @...
Senior Charles Anyichie scored 22 points and the Panthers (16-3, 12-0) rolled to a win over the Admirals (4-17, 1-11) to cap a perfect divisional season within Class B Central. Junior Zack Davis added nine points for Ranney, while junior Jax Ross led Henry Hudson with six points. Point Beach...
Winning is a tradition in girls softball at Little Cypress-Mauriceville. The Lady Bears are expected to be a strong contender for a district championship again this year and to advance in the post season. Last year was another good one for the Lady Bears and Coach Dena Adkins. It was...
CHICO, Calif. - Pleasant Valley High School from Chico won a national cheerleading championship over the weekend. The PV Vikings Varsity Cheer Team placed first in the large group non-tumbling category at the National High School Cheerleading Competition in Orlando, Florida. The varsity team is coached by Donna Henderson and Lexi Dunn.
The Girls JV Bowling team bowled unopposed vs Black River this afternoon at Strikeout Lanes in Wellington. Sophomore Amanda McElheny, the current CT Female Bowler of the Week, had a career afternoon shooting a career high 414 series on games of 200 and 214. Others scoring were Tori Miller with a 286 series (146/140) and Vanessa Candelario with a 125 series (70/55). The Girls JV Team finished the season with a 15-5 record. Way to go!
Girls’ Basketball (Grace Davidson) The Mustangs competed against Naperville Central last Tuesday. At half time, the Redhawks led 33-30 and for the rest of the game the Mustangs were directly on their heels. However, the game ended with a loss for Metea only 56-54. The regionals are being held today at Naperville Northand the regional championship is this Friday.
SOL TOURNAMENT (Semifinals) Josiah Hutson led all scorers with 21 points while Rasheem Dearry added 16 to lead the Panthers to a win over a pesky East squad in Monday’s SOL semifinal contest. “It was a game of cohesion,” Cheltenham coach Patrick Fleury said. “Josiah (Hutson) ended up with...
The Yucca Valley High School Lady Trojan basketball team used a strong first half to claim a 59-42 CIF Division 3AA first-round playoff win over Lancaster High School Saturday (February 12) night in Trojan Gym. The Lady Trojans jumped out to a 33-18 first-half lead despite having two starters in...
Kent City Boys Basketball player Kyler Larson just scored 37 points in a game- and basketball’s not even his best sport. The junior is one of the best Kent City athletes in recent history, playing football, basketball, and baseball for the Eagles and excelling at all of them. Right now, Kyler is averaging 19 points, 8 rebounds, and over 2 steals on the basketball team, leading the Eagles in all three categories. His efforts have helped propel the team to a spot atop the conference and an 11-4 record overall. Larson is a top-tier two way player, often leading the team in scoring while taking on the toughest assignment on defense. On offense, he is a big threat in transition, able to bully smaller guards into the paint and finish through contact while also being able to hit outside shots, shooting 32% from 3 this season. Larson also crashes the boards and leads the team in second chance points. On the other side of the floor, Larson can defend all 5 positions and is quick enough to make opponents pay for lazy passes. “Kyler has become a really good scorer. He is making the outside shot and is now getting to the basket off the dribble,” Coach Dave Ingles says.
Sturgis fell 38-28 in a competitive girls basketball game Monday at one-loss Niles Brandywine. The defeat puts the Trojans at 8-9 while the Bobcats improve to 16-1. “Very proud of the girls tonight, very physical hard fought game tonight,” said Sturgis coach Jeremy Bucklin. “We had a one minute stretch in the first and fourth quarters where we played great defense for 15-20 seconds and force a tough shot and give up the offensive rebound for a kick out three. That was the difference in the game. Juliette Schroeder had a big game tonight. We struggled to get anyone else going offensively.”
HomePrep Sports Weekly PodcastGlacier Peak GrizzliesPrep Sports Weekly Podcast 2/14/22. Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, February 14, 2022. We start with a preview of upcoming district basketball tournaments, and feature a short interview with our KRKO Allstate Insurance Good Hands Player of the Game from last week, Bothell’s Miroslav Pavlenko. Then it’s Bothell’s next opponent, Glacier Peak and their boys basketball coach Brian Hunter. We’re joined by Everett Herald prep writers Cameron Van Til and Zac Hereth with a preview of this weekend’s wrestling and swimming state championships; and finally a talk with Stanwood girls head basketball coach Alex Iverson along with senior Ava Cook.
ST. IGNACE — Natalie Wandrie had a game-high 24 points for Inland Lakes, but St. Ignace’s Ally Schultz had a triple-double to boost the Saints over the Bulldogs on Monday in girls basketball, 61-35. Schultz finished the night with impressive stats of 22 points, 17 steals, 11 rebounds and eight assists, boosting St. Ignace to its 12th straight victory after starting the year 3-2.
After falling down 15-8 after 1 quarter of play, the JV Lady Lightning battled back to tie the game at the half. The second half was a back and fourth battle. Bay City Central would hit a couple huge 3 pointers, but Lapeer was able to withstand those and stay within striking distance. Carley Hoover scored a bucket with 16 seconds left to play to take a one point lead and held on to win the game. Madison Spanicciati had a game 20 points. Lilly Young added 12 points. Carley Hoover and Mya McKenna both scored 5 points. Sephora Miller and Hannah Dennis both added 2 points. Carmen Pappas conclued the scoring with 1 point. Next game for the JV Lady Lightning will be Tuesday, February 15th as they hit the road to Flint Carmen Ainsworth. Tipoff is set for 5:30.
TULARE – The Tulare Western Mustangs ended a difficult season on a seven-game losing streak last week, but their second to last league matchup was one of the most exciting games of the year for its home crowd. Tulare Western faced-off against the Monache Marauders Feb. 9 in an...
Major Prep boy’s basketball teams played at the YMCA on Thursday and Friday. The Vikings got a 27-13 win over the Bobcats where Tristan Jamison scored 17 points followed by Doss Morgan who scored 10. Nick Lee put up nine for the Bobcats and Trystan Fuller added four points.
Bartlesville High boys and girls will celebrate their seniors on Tuesday night at Bruin Field House, as both BHS clubs host Owasso. This is the first of three games over the next four days to wrap up the regular season for the Bruins. The double-header at Owasso in January was...
