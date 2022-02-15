ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dems say new social studies bills help students ‘understand one another’s history’

By Julia Forrest
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 3 days ago

A group of Democratic state senators have introduced a package of bills that would implement social studies curricula focusing on the cultures of various people of color and Indigenous groups in Michigan.

The package, Senate Bills 797 800 , introduced by state Sens. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor), Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit), Adam Hollier (D-Detroit) and Paul Wojno (D-Warren), would mandate that K-12 public schools, charters schools and intermediate school districts incorporate curriculum lessons on Asian American and Pacific Islanders; Latin Americans, Hispanic Americans Caribbean Americans; Indigenous Peoples and Native Americans; and Middle Easterners and Chaldeans starting in the 2022-23 school year.

Chang told the Advance last month these bills have been months in the making and will help “prepare students for the world which is becoming increasingly diverse.” She said students need to “understand one another’s history” and these bills aim to do just that.

“We need to learn our history to not repeat some of the horrible mistakes that we’ve made,” Chang said. “So we’re excited about the bills. And I think it could make a really big difference.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofGA1_0eF3dcKL00

Sen. Stephanie Chang, Oct. 31, 2019 | C.J. Moore

Chang added that not only will these bills promote inclusion and intercultural understanding, but they could also diminish the amount of hate crimes seen in America.

“These are things that we can address by making sure that our younger generation knows more about our whole history as a country and understands more about the contributions of people of all backgrounds in our country,” Chang said. “Our diversity does make us stronger.”

According to the Government Accountability Office , in the 2018-19 school year, an estimated 1.3 million students across the country ranging from 12 to 18 years old were bullied based on their race, religion, national origin, disability, gender, or sexual orientation. From the 2015-16 school year to the 2016-17 school year, there was an 81% increase in hate crimes in schools across the nation.

The bills have been referred to the GOP-controlled Senate Committee on Education and Career Readiness, where they face an uphill battle.

This package of bills also presents a direct counter to Republican bills introduced in the Michigan Legislature last year that sought to ban “critical race theory” and similar curricula.

Senate Bill 460 , introduced by Sen. Lana Theis (R-Brighton) sought to ban CRT from being taught in schools and threatened to cut 5% of the school’s funding if it was violating the law. House Bill 5097 , introduced by Rep. Andrew Beeler (R-Port Huron), did not directly mention CRT but sought to outlaw the teaching of any curriculum including the “promotion of any form of race or gender stereotyping or anything that could be understood as implicit race or gender stereotyping.”

The Michigan State Board of Education, after lengthy debate, passed its own resolution in a 5-1 vote last month counteracting the anti-CRT bills.

State education board passes measure countering GOP’s ‘critical race theory’ bills

When asked by the Advance how these newly introduced bills attempted to counteract the anti-CRT bills, Chang said “they’re very much opposites” and will inform students of cultural histories “that are really important for people to understand.”

“Our bills are forward-looking and [try] to make sure that our children are prepared, that they’re learning these critical thinking skills by learning about our history,” Chang said.

Frances Vicioso is co-director of Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation in Kalamazoo, a community-based movement fighting to address the effects of racism. She praised the bills for its attempt to make “school-aged youth become more aware of different cultures” to become better-informed adults.

“There clearly is an attack across the country, around truth-telling in schools and I think that that’s a very harmful idea,” Vicioso said. “I think anytime that someone’s pushing for truth-telling in schools is a good idea.”

Vicioso also noted that while the bills “are extremely important to pass,” she believes that even more must be done to promote the learning of different cultures and heritages in the classroom.

“Even though the bills are incredible, I do worry that the bills can be limiting because, although they were very detailed in the populations that they included in their bills, I think that there’s so many people who are still underrepresented with those bills,” Vicioso said. “I think it’s a step in the right direction, and I’d love to see more of it.”

The post Dems say new social studies bills help students ‘understand one another’s history’ appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

With all Michigan counties dropping mask mandates, schools have decisions to make

Every county in the state is set to drop mask mandates for schools in Michigan and school districts are rolling back their own masking policies in response.  Wayne County was the last of Michigan’s 83 counties to hold on to its mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic, but announced Friday it will be lifted by […] The post With all Michigan counties dropping mask mandates, schools have decisions to make appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Racist taunt in Fowlerville is another in a series involving Michigan high school athletics

A school investigation has found that a Fowlerville basketball player did use a racial slur against a Black player from Haslett during a high school game last month, the latest in a series of similar incidents at high school games in Michigan. On Jan. 27, during a boys’ basketball game at Fowlerville High School, fans […] The post Racist taunt in Fowlerville is another in a series involving Michigan high school athletics appeared first on Michigan Advance.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
Michigan Advance

Survey finds one-third of Michigan teachers plan to leave amid educator shortage

A strong majority of K-12 educators in Michigan consider the state’s teacher shortage to be one of the top concerns affecting the education system, according to a Michigan Education Association (MEA) survey. The survey of 2,600 educators statewide, released Monday by the teachers union, found that 91% of educators said they were extremely or very […] The post Survey finds one-third of Michigan teachers plan to leave amid educator shortage appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Missouri Independent

After wearing overalls in the Missouri Senate, GOP lawmaker loses committee spots

A southwest Missouri senator was stripped of most of his committee assignments Wednesday as punishment for wearing overalls to the chamber floor and other alleged violations of decorum. Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, received word of his dismissal from all but one standing and two joint committees on Wednesday just before the Gubernatorial Appointments Committee […] The post After wearing overalls in the Missouri Senate, GOP lawmaker loses committee spots appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lana Theis
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims 'mainly conservative White parents' protesting school boards, parents disagree

During Wednesday’s "The ReidOut," MSNBC host Joy Reid argued that White conservatives were mostly behind the growing protests against school boards. "But the real fights over education are at the K-12 level where we’ve seen conservative, mainly conservative White parents whipped into a frenzy over mask mandates, lessons on race and gender and sexuality," Reid said.
PROTESTS
Fox News

Democrats get the memo

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Gov. says school districts will have full support of state while returning to in-person learning

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday doubled down on her call for school districts currently utilizing virtual learning to return to in-person instruction. During her State of the State address Wednesday night, Whitmer said, “I want to be crystal clear. Students belong in school. We know it’s where they learn best.” During a press conference in […] The post Gov. says school districts will have full support of state while returning to in-person learning appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

GOP-led House passes stem cell ban, despite voters approving constitutional amendment

Two bills passed by the Republican-controlled Michigan House this week could make it a five-year felony to conduct medical research on stem cells derived from an abortion. The Michigan Constitution has enshrined a protection against such legislation for more than a decade. A substitute to one bill, however, includes a workaround to that section of […] The post GOP-led House passes stem cell ban, despite voters approving constitutional amendment appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Hate Crime#Michigan Legislature#Dems#Democratic#Senate#Asian American#Pacific Islanders#Latin Americans#Indigenous Peoples#Native Americans#Middle Easterners#Chaldeans
Michigan Advance

State reports 126 new COVID-19 school outbreaks in last week

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported Monday that a total of 1,980,613 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 and 29,843 have died from the virus — an additional 21,242 cases and 65 deaths since Friday. The new numbers combine Saturday’s, Sunday’s and Monday’s recorded cases and deaths, with an average of […] The post State reports 126 new COVID-19 school outbreaks in last week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan has had a Black member of Congress since 1955. Will that change in 2023?

Michigan’s new independent redistricting commission made waves last month by approving a new congressional map for the next 10 years that likely will force some incumbents to run against one another. This month, U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Southfield), the only African-American member of Michigan’s congressional delegation, announced she won’t seek reelection this fall. U.S. Rep. […] The post Michigan has had a Black member of Congress since 1955. Will that change in 2023? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

$1.2B spending bill would provide COVID tests, relief for hospitals and schools

After sitting on billions of dollars in federal funding for nearly a year, the Republican-led Michigan Legislature passed a $1.2 billion supplemental bill this week that health care leaders said will provide critically needed funds to recruit and retain employees at hospitals that have been hemorrhaging workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. House Bill 5523, introduced […] The post $1.2B spending bill would provide COVID tests, relief for hospitals and schools appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Michigan Advance

Column: How boosting the EITC will help Michigan workers and families

Today marks national EITC Awareness Day, highlighting one of the most effective tax credits for working families in the state and federal tax system. The Earned Income Tax Credit is a one-two punch of economic impact that bumps up everyone’s bottom line and benefits every corner of the state, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal and […] The post Column: How boosting the EITC will help Michigan workers and families appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Rep. Whiteford pushes experimental COVID treatments, doctor says it discourages vaccinations

A Michigan House committee hearing turned briefly contentious last week when discussion veered into the topic of experimental drugs to treat COVID-19. The conversation was sparked by House Bill 5637, introduced by state Rep. Mary Whiteford (R-Casco Twp.), which would make the state’s 2014 “Right to Try” Act for medical treatments inclusive of COVID-19 remedies […] The post Rep. Whiteford pushes experimental COVID treatments, doctor says it discourages vaccinations appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Federal OK sought for two-dose COVID vaccine for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the federal government to begin the approval process for a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5. The companies said in a joint statement they began the rolling submission process for an emergency use authorization at the request of the Food and Drug Administration “in response to […] The post Federal OK sought for two-dose COVID vaccine for kids under 5 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. POLITICS
Michigan Advance

More infectious, less restrictions: How omicron is impacting workers

As the most infectious COVID-19 variant yet continues to ravage Michigan and crescendo toward an expected peak in the coming weeks, workers are grappling with new challenges almost two years into the pandemic.  Not only do they have to be on guard against faster-spreading omicron, but there are virtually no health restrictions. “[Omicron] is trickier […] The post More infectious, less restrictions: How omicron is impacting workers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

954
Followers
1K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy