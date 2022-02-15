ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Suspect in 2020 Jackson County homicide apprehended

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QewPs_0eF3dUDP00

In October 2020, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting behind a motel and found a female victim fatally wounded, according to police reports.

At that time, three people were arrrested: Bryn Martin Spivey, Daquan Daren Walker and Devarrious Marshun Wimbush.

Through further investigation, a grand jury indicted Garen Vandale Dickens for First Degree Felony Murder with a Firearm in December of 2021, records state.

Dickens' case was submitted to the United State Marshal Service for assistance in locating him.

On February 14, 2022, Dickens was located and taken into custody without incident in Chipley, Floriday, according to JCSO.

"Sheriff Edenfield would like to express his sincere gratitude to the dedicated JCSO employees who worked tirelessly to bring these individuals to justice and would also like to thank the multitude of partners who assisted in this case with a special thanks to the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshal Service, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the Chipley Police Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection," said JCSO in a press release.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, FL
City
Chipley, FL
Chipley, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fugitive#Firearm#Jcso#The U S Marshal Service
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy