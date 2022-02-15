Suspect in 2020 Jackson County homicide apprehended

In October 2020, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting behind a motel and found a female victim fatally wounded, according to police reports.

At that time, three people were arrrested: Bryn Martin Spivey, Daquan Daren Walker and Devarrious Marshun Wimbush.

Through further investigation, a grand jury indicted Garen Vandale Dickens for First Degree Felony Murder with a Firearm in December of 2021, records state.

Dickens' case was submitted to the United State Marshal Service for assistance in locating him.

On February 14, 2022, Dickens was located and taken into custody without incident in Chipley, Floriday, according to JCSO.

"Sheriff Edenfield would like to express his sincere gratitude to the dedicated JCSO employees who worked tirelessly to bring these individuals to justice and would also like to thank the multitude of partners who assisted in this case with a special thanks to the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshal Service, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the Chipley Police Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection," said JCSO in a press release.