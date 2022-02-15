ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

CHI physicians encourage the COVID vaccine during pregnancy

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

An empty stomach is delayed during childbirth, but less so in women having epidural analgesia

Physician anesthesiologists prefer that laboring women have an empty stomach because of the lower risk for aspiration (inhaling) of food in case general anesthesia for cesarean section becomes necessary. Regarding this issue, a study published Online First in Anesthesiology, the official peer-reviewed journal of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), finds "stomach emptying" is substantially slower during labor—but somewhat faster in women who receive an epidural for pain control.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Broken heart syndrome is surging amid Covid, medical experts warn

"Broken heart syndrome" is reportedly spiking amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially among women, according to a research conducted by several top American medical centres. ABC News reports that the syndrome – which is a "potentially deadly stress-induced heart condition" – is spiking due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mark Kay Abramson, 63, was recently diagnosed with the condition – real name Takotsubo cardiomyopathy – and shared her experiences with ABC News. "My heart felt like it was pounding out of my chest," she said. "It just felt like the blood just couldn't get through the heart fast enough."She said that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
Omaha, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Vaccines
Omaha, NE
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nebraska Vaccines
People

Mothers Who Get Vaccinated During Pregnancy Pass COVID Protection to Their Babies, Study Finds

The COVID-19 vaccines have already been proven to provide an immense amount of protection to pregnant women, and new research shows that it helps their babies, too. A new study from the Centers for Disease Control found that women who receive two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine during their pregnancy appear to pass on the antibodies to their baby.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows persistent antibodies in infants after COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy

With the COVID-19 pandemic entering its third year, efforts to mitigate the risk for infection remain vitally important, especially for vulnerable populations. A recent study from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) showed vaccination during pregnancy resulted in more lasting antibody levels in infants, when compared to babies born to unvaccinated, COVID-infected mothers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physicians#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Chi Health
UPI News

Type 2 diabetes associated with higher risk for ovarian cysts

Here's yet another consequence of America's childhood obesity epidemic: New research shows that girls with Type 2 diabetes can set themselves up for developing a condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS occurs when a woman's ovaries or adrenal glands produce more male hormones than normal, and its many...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WHAS11

Recent studies reveal what could happen if you're pregnant and have COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New studies have been released about how the coronavirus affects pregnant people and their unborn children. A press release from Norton Healthcare says not only could it damage the placenta and increase the chances of stillbirth, but it could also increase the chances of death and other birthing complications. However, if people are vaccinated and give birth, a level of protection is passed on to the babies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews.org

Anorexia before or during pregnancy linked to having a child with autism

Women with anorexia nervosa before or during pregnancy have an increased chance of having a child with autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to a new study. About 20 percent of people with anorexia — an eating disorder marked by food restrictions, low body weight and an intense fear...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medscape News

Universal Hep B Testing, Vaccination SeenCost-Effective in Pregnant Women

Screening for hepatitis B antibodies and vaccinating pregnant women without immunity appears to be a cost-effective health measure, according to a recent analysis published in Obstetrics & Gynecology. Malavika Prabhu, MD, of the division of maternal-fetal medicine and department of obstetrics and gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Healthline

How COVID-19 Can Lead to Serious Complications During Pregnancy

A new study has found that pregnant people with moderate to severe COVID-19 are more likely to have cesarean delivery, preterm birth, or a fetal or newborn death. Pregnant people who had an asymptomatic or mild infection did not have a significantly greater risk of complications. During pregnancy, the body...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy may protect babies after birth

COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy can protect babies after they're born and lead to fewer hospitalized infants, a U.S. government study released Tuesday suggested. The study is the first to show potential benefits to infants born to people who received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines during pregnancy, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers said during a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Opioid Exposure in Early Pregnancy Linked to Congenital Anomalies

Exposure to opioid analgesics during the first trimester of pregnancy appears to increase the risk of congenital anomalies diagnosed in the first year of life, researchers report. While the absolute risk of congenital anomalies was low, these findings add to an increasing body of evidence suggesting that prenatal exposure to...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Spokesman-Review

Pregnant women with COVID-19 are unlikely to transmit to babies

Pregnant women who are positive with COVID-19 when they give birth rarely transmit the virus to their newborns, according to a spate of new research. The reason: COVID-19 isn’t often found in a patient’s bloodstream. As researchers have raced to understand the effects of COVID-19 on pregnancy and infants, these findings offer good news to expecting parents.
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Francisco Chronicle

The greatest danger of COVID during pregnancy is not to baby but to mom

The new year had barely begun when Silvia Padilla got a call saying the little boy who visited her Richmond home the day before had COVID-19. Soon, Padilla, her husband and their two young sons tested positive, as well. Bad enough. But Padilla was also pregnant. “It was really scary,”...
RICHMOND, CA
American Academy of Pediatrics

Study: COVID hospitalizations lower among infants whose mothers were vaccinated during pregnancy

Editor’s note: For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Infants whose mothers were vaccinated against COVID-19 during pregnancy were 61% less likely to be hospitalized with the virus than those whose mothers were not vaccinated while pregnant, according to a new study. “I cannot emphasize enough how today’s...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy