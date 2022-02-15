CHI physicians encourage the COVID vaccine during pregnancy

Related
MedicalXpress
An empty stomach is delayed during childbirth, but less so in women having epidural analgesia
Physician anesthesiologists prefer that laboring women have an empty stomach because of the lower risk for aspiration (inhaling) of food in case general anesthesia for cesarean section becomes necessary. Regarding this issue, a study published Online First in Anesthesiology, the official peer-reviewed journal of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), finds "stomach emptying" is substantially slower during labor—but somewhat faster in women who receive an epidural for pain control.
Broken heart syndrome is surging amid Covid, medical experts warn
"Broken heart syndrome" is reportedly spiking amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially among women, according to a research conducted by several top American medical centres. ABC News reports that the syndrome – which is a "potentially deadly stress-induced heart condition" – is spiking due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mark Kay Abramson, 63, was recently diagnosed with the condition – real name Takotsubo cardiomyopathy – and shared her experiences with ABC News. "My heart felt like it was pounding out of my chest," she said. "It just felt like the blood just couldn't get through the heart fast enough."She said that...
After ICU stay, woman says she felt "irresponsible" being unvaccinated and pregnant
At seven months pregnant, Kntrice Anadumaka did not expect to be battling COVID-19 in an ICU bed, wearing an oxygen mask and fighting for her life and the life of her baby. "I would wake up gasping for air and experiencing that night after night," she told CBS News. "And I would sit and count my breaths because I didn't know if I would survive the night."
Study: Most women have poor heart health pre-pregnancy
More than half of young women in America have poor heart health before they conceive. Pregnancy impacts the heart in ways doctors are just beginning to realize, and they hope their findings improve the health of mothers and their babies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
healio.com
Women may be self-medicating with marijuana for nausea, vomiting in early pregnancy
Findings suggest that women who experience nausea and vomiting in early pregnancy may be self-medicating with marijuana, and obstetricians should be prepared to offer safe and effective treatment alternatives. “We hear anecdotally that patients are using cannabis for the treatment of nausea and vomiting of pregnancy,” Torri D. Metz, MD,...
People
Mothers Who Get Vaccinated During Pregnancy Pass COVID Protection to Their Babies, Study Finds
The COVID-19 vaccines have already been proven to provide an immense amount of protection to pregnant women, and new research shows that it helps their babies, too. A new study from the Centers for Disease Control found that women who receive two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine during their pregnancy appear to pass on the antibodies to their baby.
People
COVID Can Destroy the Placenta and Cause Stillbirths During Pregnancy in Rare Cases
COVID-19 can destroy the placenta and lead to stillbirths during pregnancy in rare cases, according to new research, further highlighting the potential risks of the virus to the mother and fetus. The virus can directly attack and destroy the placenta, cutting off its life-giving supply of oxygen and nutrients to...
MedicalXpress
Study shows persistent antibodies in infants after COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy
With the COVID-19 pandemic entering its third year, efforts to mitigate the risk for infection remain vitally important, especially for vulnerable populations. A recent study from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) showed vaccination during pregnancy resulted in more lasting antibody levels in infants, when compared to babies born to unvaccinated, COVID-infected mothers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study shows pregnant women with severe COVID-19 suffer more complications, baby deaths
A study released Monday found that pregnant women with a moderate to severe case of COVID-19 are at an increased risk for complications compared with pregnant women who did not have the virus. The study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) included more than 13,000 pregnant women who delivered...
Type 2 diabetes associated with higher risk for ovarian cysts
Here's yet another consequence of America's childhood obesity epidemic: New research shows that girls with Type 2 diabetes can set themselves up for developing a condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS occurs when a woman's ovaries or adrenal glands produce more male hormones than normal, and its many...
Recent studies reveal what could happen if you're pregnant and have COVID
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New studies have been released about how the coronavirus affects pregnant people and their unborn children. A press release from Norton Healthcare says not only could it damage the placenta and increase the chances of stillbirth, but it could also increase the chances of death and other birthing complications. However, if people are vaccinated and give birth, a level of protection is passed on to the babies.
spectrumnews.org
Anorexia before or during pregnancy linked to having a child with autism
Women with anorexia nervosa before or during pregnancy have an increased chance of having a child with autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to a new study. About 20 percent of people with anorexia — an eating disorder marked by food restrictions, low body weight and an intense fear...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medscape News
Universal Hep B Testing, Vaccination SeenCost-Effective in Pregnant Women
Screening for hepatitis B antibodies and vaccinating pregnant women without immunity appears to be a cost-effective health measure, according to a recent analysis published in Obstetrics & Gynecology. Malavika Prabhu, MD, of the division of maternal-fetal medicine and department of obstetrics and gynecology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York,...
Healthline
How COVID-19 Can Lead to Serious Complications During Pregnancy
A new study has found that pregnant people with moderate to severe COVID-19 are more likely to have cesarean delivery, preterm birth, or a fetal or newborn death. Pregnant people who had an asymptomatic or mild infection did not have a significantly greater risk of complications. During pregnancy, the body...
COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy may protect babies after birth
COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy can protect babies after they're born and lead to fewer hospitalized infants, a U.S. government study released Tuesday suggested. The study is the first to show potential benefits to infants born to people who received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines during pregnancy, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers said during a briefing.
Medscape News
Opioid Exposure in Early Pregnancy Linked to Congenital Anomalies
Exposure to opioid analgesics during the first trimester of pregnancy appears to increase the risk of congenital anomalies diagnosed in the first year of life, researchers report. While the absolute risk of congenital anomalies was low, these findings add to an increasing body of evidence suggesting that prenatal exposure to...
The Spokesman-Review
Pregnant women with COVID-19 are unlikely to transmit to babies
Pregnant women who are positive with COVID-19 when they give birth rarely transmit the virus to their newborns, according to a spate of new research. The reason: COVID-19 isn’t often found in a patient’s bloodstream. As researchers have raced to understand the effects of COVID-19 on pregnancy and infants, these findings offer good news to expecting parents.
Getting mRNA COVID Vaccine During Pregnancy Will Help Babies Develop Antibodies: Study
A small study indicates that babies born to mothers who were vaccinated against COVID-19 during pregnancy are more likely to have antibodies against the virus in their blood at six months of age than babies born to unvaccinated mothers who were infected while pregnant.
San Francisco Chronicle
The greatest danger of COVID during pregnancy is not to baby but to mom
The new year had barely begun when Silvia Padilla got a call saying the little boy who visited her Richmond home the day before had COVID-19. Soon, Padilla, her husband and their two young sons tested positive, as well. Bad enough. But Padilla was also pregnant. “It was really scary,”...
American Academy of Pediatrics
Study: COVID hospitalizations lower among infants whose mothers were vaccinated during pregnancy
Editor’s note: For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Infants whose mothers were vaccinated against COVID-19 during pregnancy were 61% less likely to be hospitalized with the virus than those whose mothers were not vaccinated while pregnant, according to a new study. “I cannot emphasize enough how today’s...
KMTV 3 News Now
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.
Comments / 0