It's late at night just after a theater show has finished in Gotham City, and usually, the well-to-do Wayne's are caught in a downpour. Retreating down an alley to get back to their car, they're accosted by a robber; gunshots follow, and all that's left is a scattering of white pearls torn from Martha's neck. That's the traditional origin story for philanthropic playboy superhero Bruce Wayne, at least, and not something we get to see in The Batman. Collider participated in a press conference in Los Angeles where Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves revealed that while they didn't want to shoot the traditional backstory, it was discussed at length. Pattinson said:

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO