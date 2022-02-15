Senator defends charter schools bill blasted by opponents over effort to bypass local leaders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee state senator is defending his bill about charter schools as it’s getting blasted by opponents.

“What this bill does is totally bypasses our LEAs (local education agencies). Our local boards of education will have no say in charter schools that come to our community,” said Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville). “And, you know, I keep seeing local control being taken away from our communities.”

Right now, Tennessee law generally requires applicants to apply to a local school board when trying to open a new public charter school. If the board denies the application, the sponsor may appeal to the Tennessee public charter school commission.

House Bill 2833 (SB2168) would allow charter school applicants to apply directly to the state commission. Johnson said the measure would make it easier for charter operators to obtain authorization and it provides grants and subsidies to charter schools that are not available to traditional public schools.

“This legislation is designed to address challenges non-profit charter school operators have when trying to provide public school options to students and families,” said Tennessee State Senator John Stevens (R-Huntingdon) who filed the Senate version of the legislation.

He added that one challenge had to do with the authorization process for charter schools accessing facilities owned by local school districts. The proposed legislation calls for a public charter school operating in the local education agency (LEA) to have a right of first refusal to lease for no cost or purchase for $1.00 any underutilized or vacant property that’s owned and operated by that local school district.

“I fundamentally believe charter school students should have access to buildings that have already been paid for with taxpayer dollars to serve the kids of the community,” said Stevens.

Johnson maintains that having more charter schools only drains money from traditional public schools, even though all children will not have access to charter schools as they do public schools.

“It’s gonna go to new buildings, and new teachers, and just pulling out a handful of kids here and there. So you don’t save money on teachers back in the regular school. You don’t save on utility bills, you don’t save on building cost,” Johnson said. “You’ve just taken on more teachers, more building costs, more textbooks, and supply costs to outfit another school, and you’ve left less money back in that traditional public school. So you just have a whole lot you have doubled.”

Critics say this is all a part of Governor Bill Lee’s plan to reshape public education in Tennessee as the Republican leader has directed millions in his proposed budget to go towards charter schools and their construction.

“I also believe that while the process to open a charter school should be rigorous and include community input, there should be a way for parents and community leaders to raise objections or take action when school boards consistently vote against the best interest of students and deny high quality applications for political reasons,” Stevens stated. “Many of the provisions of this bill have been grossly mischaracterized, but at the end of the day I support giving families more public school options in finding a great education for their children.”

According to Johnson, this is all a push to privatize public education and evidence does not show charter schools always provide a better education compared to traditional public schools.

“They perform no better than our traditional public schools, and they get to cherry pick students,” Johnson said. “So we should be talking about the fact that we are spending millions and millions of dollars, opening unproven schools, and in many cases disproven. And it’s going to cost taxpayers a fortune.”

The House version of the bill is scheduled to be discussed in the Education Instruction Subcommittee on Tuesday.

