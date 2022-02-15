ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

US figure skaters struggle at women’s Olympic short program

By SALLY HO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WxjoI_0eF3cW9u00
1 of 10

BEIJING (AP) — Three U.S. women advanced to the free skate but struggled to break into medal contention in an event that has been overshadowed by the latest Russian doping scandal.

The dominant Russians had three of the top four spots, and Alysa Liu was the only American breaking into the top 10, in eighth.

“I don’t know how anybody else skated. I only know how I skated. Again, it’s disappointing. I hope that they skated well. And if not, then I guess we’re in the same boat,” said Karen Chen, who came in 13th. “We’ve just got a focus on delivering a more solid long program.”

Liu skated a more conservative program, downgrading her planned triple axel into a double in order to land a cleanly.

Though Liu was all smiles during the program, she said it was a struggle to switch to a new coach late in the season. She shouted out her former coach for helping her with her choreography.

“The change was really recent so it was a hard change, of course, for me,” Liu said. “I’m just really glad I get to show his choreography. Hopefully I did it justice.”

Fellow American Mariah Bell, in 11th, also had a shaky performance. Both she and Chen fell. All three U.S. skaters now advance to the free skate on Thursday, when the medals will be decided.

“I have very mixed emotions about it. I’m bummed with the mistake on that element,” Bell said. “I think it cost me quite a bit of points, but I’m happy with how I came back with everything else. And ultimately, I just really enjoyed skating on Olympic ice.”

Chen’s tumble left her sobbing after she exited the rink, an upsetting turn after an uneven team event showing and a disappointing appearance at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

“I’m super disappointed about my skate. I know I’m capable of much better than that. And to not deliver that is, again, just like very disappointing,” Chen said. “I can’t find a better word to describe how I’m feeling right now. I definitely just have to put that behind me and focus on the long program.”

On this night, all eyes were on Russian Kamila Valiev a, who walked away with the top performance at Capital Indoor Stadium. Russian teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova came in second and fourth, respectively. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto was in third.

The 15-year-old Valieva returned to the Olympic stage a day after she was cleared to compete in the individual event. The controversial ruling was made Monday by a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel at the Olympics. Valieva already earned a gold medal when the Russians won the team event last week.

The medals won’t be presented in Beijing, however, because the International Olympic Committee is waiting for the longer-term investigation of Valieva’s doping case to play out.

For Chen, that means leaving Beijing without her silver medal from the team competition. Though that hardware could get upgraded to gold if Valieva is ultimately disqualified, it still means no Olympic celebration here in Beijing.

“I really was looking forward to be on the podium with my teammates and just sharing that moment, and I’m sure I’m not the only one that felt that way,” Chen said. “But what can we do? It’s out of our control and, whatever it is, we just got to go with it and go with the flow. … I think once that everything is over, we’ll definitely try to find a way to celebrate.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

'Everyone has a gold medal, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it': Distraught Russian silver-medallist Alexandra Trusova, 17, vows to 'never skate again' in extraordinary rant after missing out on victory at Beijing Winter Olympics

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women's single event at the Beijing Olympics. The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital...
SPORTS
KGW

Johnny Weir reacts to 'bizarre' free skate at the Olympics

BEIJING, China — Two-time Olympian and NBC figure skating commentator Johnny Weir on Thursday thanked his and Tara Lipinski's viewers and described the women's free skate competition as "bizarre and heartbreaking." Weir and Lipinski have spoken out several times about the Winter Olympics controversy surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva,...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Figure Skaters#Mixed Emotions#Ap#Russians#American Mariah Bell
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘Cold’ Kamila Valieva treatment pushes IOC towards fresh investigation

Olympic boss Thomas Bach said he was disturbed and chilled watching the treatment of Kamila Valieva and has called for an investigation into her controversial coach Eteri Tutberidze.For a man prone to talking in carefully scripted diplomatic soundbites, Bach took off the gloves and came out swinging hard, in a press conference that seasoned Olympic observers hailed as unprecedented.Russian skater Valieva - just 15 - has been the face of these Games for all the wrong reasons.Arriving as hot favourite for women’s figure skating, she finished fourth last night - following a stuttering routine - just days after the...
SPORTS
Popculture

US Figure Skaters Will Receive Olympic Torches Instead of Medals Amid Russian Doping Case

The U.S. figure skaters who finished second in the team event last week will receive Olympic torches instead of medals while the doping scandal surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva is straightened out, according to the Associated Press (per Yahoo Sports). Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, made the offering in a private meeting with the skaters in Beijing. The torches will be holdovers, and Bach said there will be no medal ceremonies for events in which Valieva made the podium.
SPORTS
The Independent

‘There was blood all over the snow ... it was terrifying’: How Winter Olympians fight the fear

The motto “never give up” would seem a little trite coming from most athletes, but freestyle skier Leonie Gerken Schofield has built her career living by those words. The 24-year-old’s body is covered in scars from surgeons’ scalpels: she has broken her back and suffered a herniated disc, undergone two knee operations and dislocated her shoulder three times which would eventually require surgery. The nadir came just before Christmas, only two months before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, when she crashed while training for a competition in the Alps. The physical injuries were relatively minor in Gerken Schofield’s world,...
SPORTS
Tampa Bay Times

Kamila Valieva tumbles out of the medals in Olympic figure skating

BEIJING — Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed pandas are already in the hands of the top three finishers in the women’s figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics. The medals are coming Friday. Heavily favored Russian teen Kamila Valieva fell twice and had two other big mistakes in her...
SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Adam Rippon Calls Russian Olympic Committee ‘Dirty F–king Cheaters’ in Kamila Valieva’s Doping Scandal

Adam Rippon had no interest in sticking around the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing Tuesday, Feb. 15, when Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took the ice for the women’s single short program. “I wasn’t there for the skate — I left,” he tells Rolling Stone from Beijing. “I didn’t want to watch.” At just 15 years old, Valieva had arrived at the 2022 Winter Olympics a heavy favorite, and off the bat, she helped the Russian Olympic Committee take home gold in the team event. But after the medal ceremony was delayed by a “legal issue,” it soon came out that...
SPORTS
iheart.com

Video Shows Olympic Skier Lose Control, Flies Off Halfpipe, Hits Cameraman

A Finnish olympic freestyle skier lost control and crashed into a camera man during his halfpipe qualifying round of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Jon Sallinen, 21, crashed during both of his halfpipe qualifying runs on Thursday (February 17), the first of which resulted in him drifting out and colliding with the nearby cameraman, as shown in the video below.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Olympics Live: China pair breaks figure skating world record

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China shattered their own world record for a short program at the Beijing Games on Friday night, giving them the narrowest of leads over Russian rivals Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov heading into the free skate to decide the Olympic champion.
SPORTS
The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

763K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy