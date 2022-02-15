ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US figure skaters struggle at women’s Olympic short program

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — The U.S. figure skaters are advancing to the free skate but struggled to break through in...

NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
Friedrich the leader midway through Olympic 4-man event

BEIJING (AP) — Francesco Friedrich’s pursuit of the first Olympic bobsled double-double is off to the right kind of start. But Johannes Lochner is clearly not going to let his German teammate win easily. Friedrich is seeking a fourth Olympic gold medal and his team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller took the lead at the midpoint of the four-man race at the Beijing Games in 1 minute, 57 seconds flat. That’s a mere 0.03 seconds ahead of Lochner and his team of Florian Bauer, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp.
US skaters file appeal to get Olympic medals in Beijing

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. figure skaters whose Olympic silver medals are being withheld have filed an appeal to have them awarded before the end of the Beijing Games. A decision is expected as soon as Saturday night. The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed that it was hearing the case in Beijing and expected a rapid decision. Attorneys say in a letter sent to IOC president Thomas Bach that they are seeking a ruling before Sunday’s closing ceremony. A copy of the letter was obtained by The Associated Press.
Behind China’s Olympics, the saga of a chained woman unfolds

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — As the world watches the Beijing Olympics, the story of a chained woman who appeared in a video in rural China has continued to grow. It has evaded numerous censors both digital and human. The original accounts that shared the video disappeared, and censors on social media platforms deleted articles and hashtags. But amateur sleuths kept the story alive online. Offline, former investigative journalists went reporting on the scene. The case affords a glimpse into what’s happening in China behind the Winter Games — and how people advocate for causes even in the censored space of Chinese social media.
Schouten wins 3rd gold on final day of Olympic speedskating

BEIJING (AP) — Irene Schouten of the Netherlands has captured her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics. She won the women’s mass start in the final speedskating event of the Winter Games. Schouten established herself as the biggest star at the Ice Ribbon with a furious push to overtake Canada’s Ivanie Blondin by 0.06 seconds. Schouten added to her victories in the 3,000 and 5,000 meters. Bart Swings of Belgium won the men’s mass start on a frustrating final day at the oval for the American team. Joey Mantia and Mia Manganello Kilburg both finished fourth.
Edin skips Sweden to Olympic curling gold, Britain 2nd

BEIJING (AP) — Niklas Edin of Sweden claimed the only major title missing from a career in which he’s established himself as the most decorated skip in curling history. Edin led Sweden to the gold medal by beating Britain 5-4 in the first extra-end men’s final in Olympic history. Edin took advantage of the last-rock advantage in the first tiebreaker end and put his penultimate stone into the center of the target area. The Swedes had clinched it when British skip Bruce Mouat failed to knock it out on a ricochet.
Drug Found in Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's System Could Help Her 'Train at a Higher Intensity'

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is on her way to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but with the cloud of a doping controversy hanging over her achievements. The 15-year-old, who currently sits in first place in the women's singles event in Beijing, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine — which is banned by global antidoping laws — when she underwent drug testing in December, Russia's antidoping officials said last week.
Bolshunov wins 3rd gold of Beijing Olympics in 30K race

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Alexander Bolshunov sprinted to his third Olympic gold medal in a 30-kilometer mass start cross-country ski race that was rescheduled and shortened because of strong wind and frigid temperatures. The Russian was part of a five-man breakaway in the final kilometer. He pushed ahead on the final climb into the stadium and won in 1 hour, 11 minutes, 32.7 seconds. Russian teammate Ivan Yakimushkin crossed the line 5.5 seconds behind for silver. Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway took bronze. Bolshunov also won gold in the skiathlon and the relay at the Beijing Games.
More gold for Germany, more Olympic history by Meyers Taylor

BEIJING (AP) — Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka added to Germany’s record haul of Olympic medals. Elana Meyers Taylor extended her medal record also. The German sliding domination of the Beijing Games continued. Nolte drove to gold and Jamanka won silver in the women’s bobsled competition. Meyers Taylor grabbed the bronze for the fifth medal of her Olympic career. That’s more than any Black athlete in Winter Olympic history and the most by any women’s bobsledder at the Olympics. That’s also two more than any other Olympic bobsledder has won for the United States.
US men’s hockey team gets noise complaint after Olympic loss

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says it spoke to the men’s hockey team after members were involved in a noisy late-night party at the athletes village. The USOPC confirmed to The Associated Press that a noise complaint was reported. No property damage was involved, and no one was kicked out. It was not at all like the 1998 Nagano Olympics when U.S. players from the NHL caused $3,000 in damage by trashing apartments and throwing chairs and a fire extinguisher through windows to a courtyard below.
