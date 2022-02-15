ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Great Wall of China: An inside look at the iconic attraction

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReporting for TODAY, NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer takes viewers on a tour of...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Omaha.com

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

JUYONGGUAN, China (AP) — Beijing's famous landmarks are, for the most part, outside the Olympic bubble, including the Great Wall, the ultimate symbol of Chinese history and strength. A group of 60 athletes and journalists were given an opportunity to visit a section of the wall, making them among...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

‘We’re going to lose every single one our children’: Scientists’ warning of 9.0 earthquake to hit Washington prompts rush to tsunami-proof schools

Residents of a Pacific Ocean community in Washington state are set to vote on a measure that could see more than $100m raised to build tsunami-safe schools, amid warnings that thousands of children and others are at risk from an earthquake.For many years, scientists have been warning about the dangers to communities on what is known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, that runs more for than 600 miles, parallel to the Pacific Coast, from northern California beyond the tip of Canada’s Vancouver Island.While there are no contemporaneous written accounts of the 1700 Cascadia Earthquake, the last major quake in...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Great Wall Of China#Nbc
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Indy100

Confused American wants to know why British homes have 'tiny doors that open onto dangerous sidewalks'

In a viral TikTok, a confused American asked the internet why many British homes have 'tiny' doorways - and no front yard or porch. @swfinds posted the video with the on-screen caption, "can someone please tell me why almost all British homes have tiny front doors that open onto a dangerous side?" The video shows several homes with nearly identical doors that open directly onto a cobblestone sidewalk. ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
BBC

What happened to the British children born to black GIs?

Eighty years ago, US soldiers began arriving in the UK to help in the fight against Hitler's Nazi Germany. In a small sleepy village in Suffolk, life was about to change forever. Best friends Eldridge Marriot and Trevor Everett grew up together in Tostock village, where they still live today.
SOCIETY
Smithonian

Dozens of Extinct Ice Age Animal Remains Found During Construction of a New Town in England

Archeologists have uncovered the remains of several ancient animals in Devon, England, during construction of a new town called Sherford. The team discovered a tusk, molar tooth and other bones from a woolly mammoth; an incomplete skull and lower jaw of a woolly rhinoceros; a virtually complete wolf skeleton; and partial remains of hyena, horse, reindeer, mountain hare and red fox, per a Sherford statement. They also found various small mammal bones.
SCIENCE
Robb Report

A Rare Coin Believed to Be the First One Made By the US Mint Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $12 Million

A rare silver coin from the earliest years of the United States increased in value by $11,999,999 when a man from Las Vegas sold it to GreatCollections Coin Auctions, a company based in Irvine, California. Now valued at $12 million, the silver dollar from 1794 is believed to be the first such coin ever made by the US Mint, according to a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and “was intended to help replace Spanish, English, Dutch and French coins that were in circulation in the country’s post-Colonial era.” Bruce Morelan, a business executive in Las Vegas, paid $10,016,875 for the treasure...
IRVINE, CA
Outsider.com

NASA Plans to Probe Golden Asteroid Worth Quadrillions of Dollars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s wealth remains at historic highs. However, NASA has plans this August to launch a probe to an asteroid boasting so many precious metals, it instantly puts the billionaire’s net worth to shame. NASA’s launch of the James Webb Space Telescope enables us to view some of the oldest galaxies and stars within the universe. Now, NASA has turned their attention to a unique asteroid identified as 16 Psyche.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy