When we were kids, Valentine’s Day had nothing to do with having a significant other. We exchanged Valentine’s with everyone in our class (maybe writing special notes for our best friends and our crush, of course), and there was no wallowing in being single whatsoever. We still dressed up in our cutest festive accessories and ate all the treats because it was officially the season of love. So when were we told to stop celebrating Valentine’s Day with our best girlfriends when we got older?

CELEBRATIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO