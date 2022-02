By now we’ve seen that the pandemic has zero boundaries when it comes to our personal lives and has even ruined sleeping by messing up our pre-pandemic circadian flows. But a new study suggests that even before the pannie, more and more Americans were relying on higher doses of melatonin just to catch some Z’s — despite the fact that they’re often unregulated and sometimes spiked with chemicals such as serotonin. Now, I know that having more serotonin sounds ideal, but the kicker is that the supplement can actually worsen insomnia.

HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO