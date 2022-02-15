ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreak

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, tested positive for COVID-19, there...

www.today.com

epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles’ Wife Doesn’t Understand Why Meghan Markle Was Named As Patron Of The National Theater? Future Queen Consort Allegedly Miffed At Duchess

Camilla Parker Bowles doesn't allegedly understand why Meghan Markle became patron. The British monarchy is going through some important changes. In recent weeks, it was announced that Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton would take over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s patronages. The Duchess of Cornwall has been named as the patron of the National Theater, while Middleton was named as the patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.
CELEBRITIES
People

Camilla Will Be Named Queen Consort — But What's the Difference Between Queen Consort and Queen?

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is set to become "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles takes the throne one day, but what does the title mean exactly?. In a message released Saturday marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth becoming monarch, the Queen, 95, said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband To Be Ousted In Prince Charles, William And Andrew's Group? Duke Reportedly Not Ready To Return To The U.K. With Archie And Lilibet

Prince Harry is reportedly set to experience another heartbreak. Prince Harry is reported to be having the time of his life, together with Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet, in the United States two years since his infamous Megxit. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that they decided to depart from the Firm as they want to live a more peaceful life with their children and become financially independent from the Sovereign Grant.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Worried About “Enormous Damage” Prince Andrew Caused to Monarchy

While the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years of her reign, is the focal point all of the royal family’s attention at the moment, Prince Andrew’s sex abuse scandal continues roiling beneath the surface of the celebratory facade. Last month, a judge in New York declined to dismiss the allegations against the Duke of York, which were brought by Virginia Giuffre who alleges that the Duke sexually abused her when she was 17 years old, in connection with Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Prince Andrew denies the claims, and last week demanded a jury trial for the court date, set for the end of 2022.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife To Do This At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration? Cambridge Couple To Reportedly Reunite With Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Edward And Sophie In March

Kate Middleton is said to take the spotlight again in June. Many people look up to Kate Middleton. Not only is she known for her classic beauty but she is also a woman of substance, who also has a talent for playing musical instruments. As a matter of fact, the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Queen Elizabeth COVID Panic Grips Buckingham Palace

The health of Queen Elizabeth, 96, is being closely monitored amid fears that her son Prince Charles may have infected her with COVID-19 when they met on Tuesday. The Mail says she will be tested for “several days,” even though the palace would not say if she had tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Enters Sandringham Tea Party Carrying Prince Philip's Cane

Queen Elizabeth is honoring her late husband, Prince Philip, with a special accessory. The monarch recently hosted a reception at the Sandringham House in the wake of her Accession Day, marking the 70th anniversary since she ascended the throne. While enjoying the festivities, the queen donned a light blue dress with a floral, white pattern wrapped around her waist. She also wore a set of white pearls draped around her neck.
WORLD
People

Camilla Shares Her Reaction to Future Queen Consort Title as Prince Charles Isolates Amid COVID Diagnosis

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is speaking out for the first time about her future title of Queen Consort. Prince Charles' wife stepped out solo in London on Thursday, including a stop at community kitchen Nourish Hub. There, she was asked by a member of the public about Queen Elizabeth confirming her wish over the weekend for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when her husband eventually becomes King.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II Honors Late Husband Prince Philip Using His Cane at Jubilee Event: Photo

Keeping her loved ones close. Queen Elizabeth II gave a sweet nod to her late husband, Prince Philip, during her first public appearance of 2022. The monarch, 95, attended a private event at her Sandringham Estate on Saturday, February 5, carrying a cane that Prince Philip used prior to his death. The sentimental accessory was on hand as Queen Elizabeth received guests and gifts to celebrate the 70th anniversary of her Accession Day. She will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Is Monarch's Health Deteriorating? 'Queen Camilla' Searches Skyrocketed After Her Majesty Mentioned Prince Charles' Wife In A Statement

Queen Elizabeth has been sparking health concerns since last year after she spent a night in hospital. Since her shocking hospitalization, Her Majesty has kept a low profile while also reducing her workload to focus on her health. Following her trip to the hospital in October 2021, reports about her...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Does It Mean to Be Queen Consort? Queen Elizabeth Bestowed the Title to Camilla

Drama within The British Royal Family is never lacking, but the most recent announcement from Queen Elizabeth II appears to be happy news. On Feb. 5, 2022, Elizabeth celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, a ceremony commemorating 70 years of her ascension to the throne. Elizabeth is also the first ruler in British history to make it to the Platinum Jubilee, and as such, she's ringing in the occasion with a title change — for Camilla.
U.K.

