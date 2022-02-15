Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back

The determined mothers of the Texas-based Round Rock Black Parents Association are speaking out against the multiple attempts of book bans in their kids’ schools. In Texas, a proposed state law seeks to remove the requirement to teach “the history of white supremacy, including but not limited to the institution of slavery, the eugenics movement, and the Ku Klux Klan, and the ways in which it is morally wrong,” according to The Texas Tribune. What began as a debate over critical race studies and books about the history of racist ideas in the United States has now led to an effort to ban books, including African American classics.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO