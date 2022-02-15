ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 cases drop across the country, mask mandates for...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

4 states announce they're dropping mask mandates for schools

Oregon is the latest state to set plans to lift its statewide mask mandate for schools, following earlier announcements Monday from New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware. The loosening guidelines are signs that the four states are changing how they manage the COVID-19 pandemic as cases from the omicron surge continue to subside.
OREGON STATE
Washington Times

What about the children! Parents fume as states drop mask mandates but not in schools

Governors are suddenly dropping mask mandates, but not fast enough for fed-up parents who are demanding the face-covering requirements in schools end now. The governors of California, New York and Illinois plan to end indoor mask mandates this month but excluded schools, leaving millions of children stuck wearing masks despite mounting frustration of parents and educators.
VIRGINIA STATE
TODAY.com

Will we ever need to go back to wearing masks after mandates are lifted?

As COVID-19 cases fall around the country, several states are easing or repealing mask mandates. States including California, Connecticut, Illinois, New York and Oregon have loosened mask-wearing rules recently, and some mega events such as the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in California will not require masks at all. Some schools are also loosening mask mandates for students, although many districts still require them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Americans#Nbc
local21news.com

As state mask rules end, school leaders are in the middle

As some of the last statewide mask mandates in the U.S. near an end, decisions about whether students and teachers should continue to wear masks in school are shifting to local leaders, who are caught in the middle of one of the most combustible issues of the pandemic. "Unfortunately, this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
vandaliaradio.com

Gov Pritzker To Unveil Plan For Rolling Back Indoor Mask Mandate

(Springfield, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker is expected to announce plans today to start rolling back his statewide indoor mask mandate. Governor Pritzker teased the rollback yesterday, telling residents to “stay tuned” for an update on the masking policy that has been back in effect for about six months.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wtva.com

Amazon rolls back mask mandate for some vaccinated warehouse workers

Amazon will no longer require its fully vaccinated warehouse employees to wear face masks at work in states that have eased up on mask mandates, the company said in an internal memo Thursday. The announcement comes as a string of states, including California, Delaware and Oregon, have said they plan...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
newsandguts.com

Add California To States Rolling Back Mask Mandates

A number of states run by Democrats are curbing COVID-19 restrictions as new infections plummet across the country. California’s indoor mask mandate, for example, is ending on February 15th, although the unvaccinated are still required to use face coverings. The Golden State also plans on updating its mask policies...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WMTW

Maine cities, towns begin to roll back mask mandates as omicron eases

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland city councilors voted earlier this month to repeal its indoor mask mandate, and now, other cities and towns could soon follow suit as the omicron surge in Maine eases. Portland's indoor mask mandate will end on Thursday. In South Portland, a similar mandate put in...
PORTLAND, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

More states roll back mask mandates against federal guidance

AUSTIN, Texas — While the latest COVID surge seems to subside, Texas isn’t fully out of the woods just yet. The worst of the omicron spike was in January, with both cases and hospitalizations trending down in the last few weeks. While that’s good news, those numbers still aren’t down to pre-omicron levels. And the state’s positivity rate remains well above what’s considered severe.
TEXAS STATE
wnynewsnow.com

New York Rolls Back COVID-19 Requirements, Ends Mask Mandate

ALBANY – New York is rolling back certain COVID-19 mitigation requirements, including bringing an end to the revived statewide mask mandate, leaving future requirements up to localities. Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed the news during a briefing on Wednesday, saying the mandate will end on Thursday. That mandate previously required...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Black Parents Group Organizes Against Book Bans in Texas School District

The determined mothers of the Texas-based Round Rock Black Parents Association are speaking out against the multiple attempts of book bans in their kids’ schools. In Texas, a proposed state law seeks to remove the requirement to teach “the history of white supremacy, including but not limited to the institution of slavery, the eugenics movement, and the Ku Klux Klan, and the ways in which it is morally wrong,” according to The Texas Tribune. What began as a debate over critical race studies and books about the history of racist ideas in the United States has now led to an effort to ban books, including African American classics.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Suburban moms push back against book bans in schools

Typically quiet school board meetings have turned hostile across in many communities, with heated debates over hot-button political issues like critical race theory, book bans and mask mandates. A nationwide group of women called "Red Wine and Blue" is working to change the national conversation. The group's chief content officer Beverly Batte joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with more.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Parents sue school over video that shows white students carrying out faux executions of another student in blackface

School authorities in western Iowa have been sued by parents of a Black student for a video allegedly showing white students acting-out an execution while in “blackface”. In the lawsuit, which was filed in Iowa’s Scott County on 18 January, the leaders of Pleasant Valley High School were accused by parents of failing to inform them about an “abhorrent” and “racist” video. The clip, which was originally shared to TikTok in January 2020 by two white teenagers at the school in Bettendorf, Iowa, allegedly shows one student in “blackface” makeup while racial slurs and music appear in the soundtrack. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy