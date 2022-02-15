Winter storm drops snow on Rockies, reaching East Coast by Friday

Motorists are facing severe travel disruption and treacherous driving conditions as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK, blanketing parts of the country in snow.Schools have shut and people are being advised not to travel, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for snow, in place across much of Scotland until 6pm on Friday.The Met Office, yellow weather warning means there is a chance of travel delays on roads, possibly with stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.Rural communities may be cut off, with the weather forecaster warning power outages could occur.The snow...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO