ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter storm drops snow on Rockies, reaching East Coast by Friday

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY’s Al Roker is tracking a winter storm that dropped...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

Storms create hazardous conditions for central, eastern US

WASHINGTON (TND) — A complex storm system is on the move, triggering weather alerts for millions of Americans. Winter weather advisories are in effect from Nebraska to Maine and flood alerts stretch from Missouri to New Hampshire. Heavy snow and a treacherous icy wintry mix are expected from the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Roker
cbs4local.com

Storms create hazardous conditions for central, eastern US

WASHINGTON (TND) — A complex storm system is on the move, triggering weather alerts for millions of Americans. Winter weather advisories are in effect from Nebraska to Maine and flood alerts stretch from Missouri to New Hampshire. Heavy snow and a treacherous icy wintry mix are expected from the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Huge wave shatters window of ferry during storm as passengers hit by water pouring into boat

Dramatic footage shows the moment a huge wave smashes through the window of a commuter ferry in Germany, causing people onboard to flee in apparent fear for their lives as water rushes onto the boat.The ferry, operated by transport firm Hadag, was hit in the Tollerort terminal near Hamburg, amid a swell in the River Elbe as Storm Ylenia battered northern Germany with gale force winds.The film, recorded by a passenger in a seated area at the front, shows the ferry dip suddenly before its windows are engulfed by the wave.Sturm in #Hamburg! Während Wellengang auf der #Elbe zerschlägt...
ENVIRONMENT
pinalcentral.com

Storm drops several inches of snow in Kansas, Missouri

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A winter storm sweeping across the country Thursday from the Texas Panhandle to the upper reaches of Maine dumped several inches of snow in parts of Kansas and Missouri, causing numerous traffic accidents and delays on interstates. The storm began overnight with sleet and freezing...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Heavy snow causes travel chaos as 8 inches fall and drivers warned to stay home

Motorists are facing severe travel disruption and treacherous driving conditions as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK, blanketing parts of the country in snow.Schools have shut and people are being advised not to travel, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for snow, in place across much of Scotland until 6pm on Friday.The Met Office, yellow weather warning means there is a chance of travel delays on roads, possibly with stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.Rural communities may be cut off, with the weather forecaster warning power outages could occur.The snow...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Rockies#Extreme Weather
alaskasnewssource.com

Wet winter storm brings rain and snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Slushy, mushy, wet and slippery describes the look and feel around Southcentral Alaska. The rain was the most consistent form of precipitation in Anchorage through the day as a large area of low pressure, one of several this week, pushed across the southern half of the state.
CBS Boston

Power Outages Hit 20,000 In Massachusetts During Wind Storm

BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday as strong wind gusts and rain moved through Massachusetts. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, more than 20,000 customers had no electricity around 10 a.m. That’s down from a peak of about 28,000 earlier in the morning. Check: Latest Power Outages Plymouth and Barnstable counties have been the hardest hit.      
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy