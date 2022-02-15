ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind turbine blown over in Wales with more storms expected for UK

By Tom Ambrose
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
A collapsed wind turbine at Gilfach Goch, near Bridgend, south Wales Photograph: Gerald Keogh/Media Wales

A 300ft wind turbine has been blown over in a south Wales valley as the UK braces for more dangerous stormy weather and high winds later this week.

Residents of the village of Gilfach Goch, near Bridgend, were woken at 6.50am on Monday when the £20m turbine – double the height of Nelson’s Column – snapped apart and crashed into the valley below.

The crumpling of its blades was described as sounding like “thunder and lightning” by some who heard it crash down from the 10-turbine Pant y Wal windfarm.

Lydia Stephens said: “A wind turbine fell over in the windfarm on my village this morning and I thought it was thunder and lighting but how the hell does a wind turbine fall over?

“Apparently it was creaking and banging all night before it collapsed and one woman thought it was her neighbour’s tumble dryer.”

The windfarm, which opened in 2013, generates enough power for 18,000 homes. Villagers are calling on officials to inspect the remaining nine turbines, with further high winds expected across the UK this week.

The Labour councillor Aurfron Roberts said: “The whole village is surrounded by turbines, we have so many projects going on on the hills around her. I’m just glad they are up on the hillside and away from people in case something like this happens.

“I hope this means owners will be extra vigilant and take care. It’s probably just a really unfortunate accident but it’s lucky no one was hurt.”

A spokesperson for the wind turbine’s manufacturer, Nordex, said “all necessary safety measures have been implemented” following the collapse and that the cause remained under investigation.

Motorists were warned to consider cancelling planned journeys this week as two storms approached the UK. Storm Dudley will hit the north from Wednesday night until Thursday, followed by Storm Eunice, with strong winds and even snow expected on Friday.

“We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve,” said the National Highways head of road safety, Jeremy Phillips.

“If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time.”

The Met Office has issued amber weather warnings for Wednesday evening for strong winds, covering southern Scotland, northern England and part of Northern Ireland.

Storm Eunice could bring heavy rain and possible snowfall on high ground from the Midlands northwards, the Met Office said. It added that high winds were likely to create blizzard conditions.

Its chief meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “An active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the country, both of which are likely to cause some disruption and national severe weather warnings have been issued.”

Storm Dudley is expected to bring gales of up to 90mph to some coastal areas and hills in Scotland, while Storm Eunice will hit central areas of the UK on Friday with further strong winds expected.

