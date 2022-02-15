Nonprofits to hold mental health discussion for Clark County students

A group of youth advocate nonprofits plans to hold a community conversation for students, parents and Clark County School District staff Tuesday evening.

Officials say the purpose of the meeting is to create a safe space to discuss how the school climate has changed since the pandemic.

The pandemic sparked a mental health crisis in our local schools with dozens of kids dying from self-harm, school staff feeling burnt out, and viral videos showing violence inside the classrooms.

Desirae King is an award-winning international speaker and mentors kids through T.U.L.I.P.S — a nonprofit organization based in Las Vegas. Three of her own children go to CCSD and she says she knows kids are dealing with a lot right now: From pandemic trauma, pressures of social media, to grief and loss.

“There was one young man that I personally knew of that during that pandemic he lost his mother, he lost his father, he lost both grandparents. Then he had to go to school… how do you process that? How do you deal with that? This is an environment for children to have the conversation and to be okay with saying I don’t know what to do, I don’t have it all together,” King said.

T.U.L.I.P.S. is partnering with the NAACP, Batteries Included and the Children's Advocacy Alliance to talk about PTSD.

The discussion will take place at Ty’s Place — a Safe Space for Teens from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those interested can RSVP on the Eventbrite page.

