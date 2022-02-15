ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wylie High School names new principal

By Wylie ISD
ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Wylie ISD is proud to announce that Reagan Berry has been named the new principal of Wylie High School. Mrs. Berry is currently an assistant principal at the high school and follows Tim Smith, who will retire at the end of this school year.

Mrs. Berry started as a teacher and coach in Idalou ISD in 2008, then taught and coached in Brownwood ISD from 2010-2012, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD from 2012-2013 and Eanes ISD from 2013-2015. She joined Wylie ISD in 2015 as a CTE Business teacher at the high school. In her last year of teaching (2018-2019), she received the WHS Teacher of the Year Award.

Mrs. Berry moved to an administrative role as an assistant principal at WHS in 2019 where she has been the administrator over the WHS Special Education Program, Career and Technology Education, Senior Class Principal, Cheerleading and Belles Program as well as the WHS Campus Communication. She is also currently serving on the TEA CTE Leadership Committee. Mrs. Berry holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University in Business Administration and Finance and earned her Masters in Educational Leadership from the University of Texas Permian Basin.

“It’s an honor to continue to represent this district and school as a Wylie Bulldog in a new role, “ said Berry. “I’m excited to lead and contribute to the strong traditions of Wylie High School, but also to pave new pathways of success for our students as our campus continues to grow.”

