Castelvecchio Museum

PORTOLA ART GALLERY PRESENTS EDWIN BERTOLET’S “THE QUIET EYE.” “The Quiet Eye,” a collection of oil paintings done both plein air and in the studio by artist Edwin Bertolet of Redwood City is on view at The Portola Art Gallery through Feb. 28. Viewers may recognize the local places Bertolet has chosen to paint; Half Moon Bay and the coast, the Palo Alto Baylands, Crystal Springs, the Monterey Peninsula, and the mid-Peninsula hills are all represented in this exhibit. While there will be no formal reception due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the artist will be at the gallery by appointment. Portola Art Gallery is located within the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
