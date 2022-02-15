ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Castelvecchio Museum

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Castelvecchio (Old Castle) is an imposing military structure from the 14th-century, commissioned by the powerful Della Scala (commonly known as...

www.atlasobscura.com

KFYR-TV

A playful museum in Kenmare

KENMARE, N.D. - One of the recent additions to the pioneer village in Kenmare is a large collection of toys. More than 2,000 farm toys were left behind by a past farmer in the area. It includes toys that he made himself, and the table where he’d design his pieces. There’s also a train set that takes up much of the main room.
KENMARE, ND
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Expensive Museum In America

The number of museums in the world is higher than most people might think. The International Council of Museums has 44,686 members in 138 countries. For an institution to be recognized as a museum, it must be non-profit, a permanent institution, open to the public, that conserves and researches “the tangible and intangible heritage of […]
MUSEUMS
WJBF.com

Voices of the Past at Augusta Museum

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — On Saturday, February 5, the Augusta Museum will bring to life the stories of ordinary and extraordinary people from Augusta and the surrounding area with its Voices of the Past Program. The first event starts at 11:30 a.m. with Storytime with Charles A. Brown –...
AUGUSTA, GA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Museum gotta see ‘um

PORTOLA ART GALLERY PRESENTS EDWIN BERTOLET’S “THE QUIET EYE.” “The Quiet Eye,” a collection of oil paintings done both plein air and in the studio by artist Edwin Bertolet of Redwood City is on view at The Portola Art Gallery through Feb. 28. Viewers may recognize the local places Bertolet has chosen to paint; Half Moon Bay and the coast, the Palo Alto Baylands, Crystal Springs, the Monterey Peninsula, and the mid-Peninsula hills are all represented in this exhibit. While there will be no formal reception due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the artist will be at the gallery by appointment. Portola Art Gallery is located within the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Museum will host pottery paint party

The Museum Art House will host a Pottery Paint Party on Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. taught by Potter and art teacher Gail Morton. Participants will paint a large hand-thrown bowl using the slip trailing method, which Morton will teach. Bowls are painted inside and outside and then glazed. All...
NEW ALBANY, MS
WTGS

Museums across Georgia offer free entry for Super Museum Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Museum sites across the state opened their doors free of charge to recognize Super Museum Sunday. The Georgia Historical Society hosts this event each year to provide more people with knowledge of the state's past, and over 30 museums are participating in Chatham County alone.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Elkhart Truth

Museum to show documentary on John Funk

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will host a showing of the documentary film “New Growth on an Old Tree: The Life and Legacy of John F. Funk (1825-1930)” at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. The event at 304 W. Vistula St., Bristol, is free and...
BRISTOL, IN
WBOC

Ward Museum Black History Exhibit

SALISBURY, Md. - There is a new exhibit at the Ward Museum in Salisbury, Maryland. The title of the exhibit is “Another View: Untold story” and the artist is, Easter Shore Native, Patrick Henry. During the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic and social unrest in the country. Henry would view vintage photos he had in his possession. The photos were of people who lived through historical events in black history. Henry said one thing that stuck out to him was the facial expressions of the people in the photos and hopes those viewing his exhibit do the same.
SALISBURY, MD
The Herald News

Art Beat reviews 'Conversations Between CVPA Faculty and Students'

After visiting the current exhibition at the CVPA Campus Gallery, my thoughts drifted to the late David Loeffler Smith, who taught drawing and painting at the Swain School of Design beginning in 1962.  He continued teaching after the small private school merged with Southeastern Massachusetts University (one of the many precursory names to what is now the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth). Smith was admired and well-respected by generations of art students. A former student of Hans Hoffman,...
VISUAL ART

