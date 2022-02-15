NANCY CAPISTRAN RECEIVES RIVERVIEW AUXILIARY’S HEART AND SOUL AWARD

St. Ann Catholic Church pastor Father Johnson Lê congratulates parishioner Rosario Picas, who has been recognized with the Lumen Gentium Award by the Archdiocese of San Antonio. Rosario is a leader in the St. Ann’s Spanish Liturgical Ministries and Our Lady of Guadalupe festivities, as well as the St. Ann’s fall festival, and is always willing to help when need arises. The Lumen Gentium Award is bestowed upon Catholic laypeople from each parish in the archdiocese who have demonstrated participation in the Catholic Church’s mission to bring Christ’s light — lumen gentium means “light of the nations” in Latin — to all. Recipients are practicing Catholics who manifest an understanding of the teachings of the church, whose lives are formed in the Catholic spiritual tradition, and who have used their talents to deepen the life of the church in the parish or have served in an extraordinary way the ministry of the parish. Awards were presented Feb. 1 in San Antonio.

