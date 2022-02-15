ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NANCY CAPISTRAN RECEIVES RIVERVIEW AUXILIARY’S HEART AND SOUL AWARD

Cover picture for the articleRiverView Auxiliary members do so much to enhance the exceptional care given at RiverView Health. From running the very popular Limited Addition Gift Shop to keeping employees and visitors fed through healthy snacks in the vending machines, Auxiliary members make RiverView Health a better place. One Auxiliary member, in particular, was...

Crookston Daily Times

American Crystal awards RiverView Foundation $5K for Giving Hearts Day campaign

American Crystal Sugar recently awarded RiverView Foundation a check for $5,000 to help with their Giving Hearts Day Campaign. RiverView Foundation counts on grants and charitable support from donors – both individuals and businesses – to help ensure that they can continue to provide necessary access to quality health care services here in the Crookston area.
CROOKSTON, MN
Plainsman

HRMC Auxiliary awards scholarships

HURON — The Huron Regional Medical Center (HRMC) Auxiliary is pleased to announce the winners of three $1,500 scholarships awarded to local students pursuing a career in health care. The scholarships, which are awarded annually, are provided through money earned from items sold at the gift shops located in...
HURON, SD
kroxam.com

INVEST IN YOUR HEALTH WITH A GIVING HEARTS DAY DONATION TO THE RIVERVIEW FOUNDATION TOMORROW

The RiverView Foundation is again gearing up for Giving Hearts Day, one of the organization’s most significant annual events. Giving Hearts Day 2022 is tomorrow, Feb. 10. This year marks the 15th year of the 24-hour fundraiser for non-profits. RiverView has participated in the event since the beginning. Many projects, programs, and funds exist because of Giving Hearts Day. Donations and gifts given in memory or honor of loved ones have been used to purchase essential equipment to keep our community healthy.
CROOKSTON, MN
The Pilot-Independent

Hackensack Auxiliary donates to Eagle's Healing Nest

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 members donated personal care items for men, women and children along with socks to the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre. The Eagle’s Healing Nest is a non-profit organization committed to meeting the needs of veterans, service members and their families who suffer from the invisible wounds of war. Presenting the donation box to Karolina of the Healing Nest are Unit 202 Members Shirley Frederick (left) and Nancy Albrecht (right).
HACKENSACK, MN
okstate.edu

Nutritional Sciences doctoral student receives American Heart Association fellowship award

Media Contact: Katie Lacey | Communications Specialist | 405-744-9347 | katie.l.lacey@okstate.edu. Nutritional Sciences doctoral student Bryant Keirns was recently awarded a predoctoral fellowship from the American Heart Association (AHA). Keirns’ research focuses on studying heart and gut health and their links to heart disease. The prestigious AHA fellowship comes...
STILLWATER, OK
Longview News-Journal

'It's really overwhelming': Two receive Unity Honors awards at Longview ceremony

Hundreds of attendees gathered Wednesday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview to recognize Unity Honors recipients NaTusha Howard and Jerry Gardner. According to the city, the Unity Honors “recognizes residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding and social justice.”. The city’s Partners in...
LONGVIEW, TX
newjerseyhills.com

Hunterdon Medical Center receives 2022 Women’s Choice Award for Heart Care

Hunterdon Medical Center has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care by the Women’s Choice Award. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the No. 1 killer of American women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year—approximately one woman every minute. What’s often thought of as a “man’s disease” strikes more women than men, and is more deadly than all forms of cancer combined.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Addison Independent

Middlebury firefighters receive awards

MIDDLEBURY — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Middlebury Fire Department and Battell Hose Company cancelled their jointly-held annual awards dinner, which is normally held in December. Instead, they recognized the contributions of their members at their monthly business meeting on Dec. 8, 2021. Retired Captain David Broughton...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mypanhandle.com

Parker Masonic Lodge to hold Chili Cookoff

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The Parker Masonic Lodge is holding a chili cookoff on Friday, Feb. 19 at their lodge located on East Business Highway 98 near Tyndall Parkway in Parker. Judging starts at 10 a.m. and the eating starts around 11 a.m. There will be prizes for first,...
LIFESTYLE
kroxam.com

CATHOLIC DAUGHTERS EDUCATION CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

The Catholic Daughters of America Court held its Catholic Daughters Education Contest that had 4th, 5th, and 6th-grade students of the Cathedral School participate in its Essay and Art contests. Annual members Teresa Cymbaluk, Margee Keller, and Elaine Sylverster presented awards to participants with the 1st place winners heading to the State Contest!
RELIGION
lavernianews.com

Rosario Picas of St. Ann’s receives Lumen Gentium Award

St. Ann Catholic Church pastor Father Johnson Lê congratulates parishioner Rosario Picas, who has been recognized with the Lumen Gentium Award by the Archdiocese of San Antonio. Rosario is a leader in the St. Ann’s Spanish Liturgical Ministries and Our Lady of Guadalupe festivities, as well as the St. Ann’s fall festival, and is always willing to help when need arises. The Lumen Gentium Award is bestowed upon Catholic laypeople from each parish in the archdiocese who have demonstrated participation in the Catholic Church’s mission to bring Christ’s light — lumen gentium means “light of the nations” in Latin — to all. Recipients are practicing Catholics who manifest an understanding of the teachings of the church, whose lives are formed in the Catholic spiritual tradition, and who have used their talents to deepen the life of the church in the parish or have served in an extraordinary way the ministry of the parish. Awards were presented Feb. 1 in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kroxam.com

CATHEDRAL SCHOOL FIRST GRADERS CELEBRATE 100 DAYS OF SCHOOL

Cathedral School first-grade students have been hard at work! We celebrate “I Love to Read” month with Royal Readers. Each child has a day to be King or Queen, sit in the Royal Chair, and read a story to their court. They also celebrated Valentine’s Day and the...
EDUCATION
ospreyobserver.com

AdventHealth’s New Riverview Hospital Targets 2023 Opening

The dirt is turning, and land clearing is in full swing on the 23-acre property on the east side of U.S. Hwy. 301 between Balm Riverview and Boyette Rds. as AdventHealth begins with the construction of a new 209,000 sq. ft., 4-story, 80-bed hospital. With a current price tag of...
RIVERVIEW, FL
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES SECOND WINNER OF ADOPT A HYDRANT PROGRAM

The Crookston Fire Department has announced its second winner of the Adopt A Hydrant campaign for this winter, and it’s Bob Hoiseth. Bob was caught cleaning the hydrant in front of his property. When asked about adopting it, he stated he didn’t want the recognition and has always thought it has just been the right thing to do.
CROOKSTON, MN
Ellsworth American

YMCA adds golf simulator, massage chairs

ELLSWORTH — The Down East Family YMCA has announced the addition of three new program areas made possible by funding from Darling’s Chevrolet. On Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 21, the public is invited to come see and celebrate the YMCA’s new hydro massage and golf simulator rooms and learn about the future Darling’s Chevrolet Strength Training Center. Construction of the strength-training center will begin in early spring.
ELLSWORTH, ME

