Resistance of $67.55 retested as Axie Infinity prepares to break the resistance. Axie Infinity opened the daily market with a bearish trend. However, it has a bullish sensation amid the bearish movement. Axie Infinity’s current price is $62.85.The bears seem to have worn out. However, the selling pressure is so high that we expect the bulls to stumble to recover the market. AXS price is currently selling at lows of $63.94 a decline of 0.38 percent. Despite the bears taking over the AXS price in the last few weeks, bulls are likely to regain the market as an improvement has been recorded in the last 24 hours.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO