The Tiger Tennis team traveled to College Station today to compete in their tournament. With some good competition and some strong winds the Tigers came out playing very well. In A Girls Singles Masyn Knight beat some tough opponents to win first place. In A Boys Doubles Jason Blattner and Daniel Holcomb had a great day but fell short in the finals to take second place. In B Boys Doubles Max Friedman and Rijul Gupta also earned second place. In the C Boys Doubles draw Colin MaGowan and Anuraag Jha had a tough loss in the semifinals but came back to win third place. In A Boys Singles Ethan Libby lost a well fought semifinal match but came back strong to win third place. In C Boys Singles Drew Leinart made it to the finals before a tough loss to win second place. Also, in C Boys Singles Noah McCarthy lost a tough semifinal match but came back to win third place. In B Girls Doubles Kara Shin and Hannah Abraham lost a close first round match but came back to win consolation. In B Mixed Doubles Axel Hernandez and Sierra Stage also lost in the first round but did very well to win consolation. The Tigers will be back in their Next Tournament at Home for the BISD Tournament. Great Job Tigers!

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO