Q&A with actor, activist and author George Takei

George Takei, 84, is an actor, an activist - particularly on social media - and an author. His recent graphic novel, "They Called Us Enemy," chronicles his early life in the internment camps for Japanese Americans during World War II. Takei lives with his husband in Los Angeles. Q:...
George Takei insists “issues still remain” for LGBTQ actors in Hollywood. The 84-year-old star – who came out in 2005 and married producer Brad Altman in 2008 – insisted that despite some “amazing progress” in terms of representation and acceptance, there’s still a lot of work to be done.
On Feb. 19, 1942, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066. It sent about 70,000 U.S. citizens into internment camps for years, including a very young George Takei. "I was 5 years old at the time," recalls the actor. "It was a terrorizing morning I will never be able...
Incoming CNN host and former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is making no secret of her disdain for former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya's views opposing critical race theory. The outspoken progressive, who once called former President Trump a White supremacist and his supporters racist, took to Twitter late Wednesday to react to Tafoya speaking out against the radical left-wing policy in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
Friends, family, and fans alike are in mourning for Hollywood legend, Frank Pesce. He passed away in Burbank on February 6 from dementia complications. The star’s long-time girlfriend, Tammy Scher, announced the news this afternoon. After making his film debut as an extra in The Godfather Part II, the...
The search for Lindsey Pearlman has come to a tragic end. Five days after she went missing, the Vicious actress was found dead in L.A. on Friday, Feb. 18, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells E! News. She was 43. Details surrounding her passing, including cause of...
Is Dwayne Johnson the type to back down from a fight?. He was once known for his time in the ring as The Rock but has since made a name for himself as one of the most popular Hollywood movie stars right now. Despite no longer being in the ring,...
The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels.
Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.”
Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
Since its December debut, the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” has seen a pretty regular cast. For the most part, fans follow the Dutton family, Captain Shea Brennan, and Brennan’s friend and partner, Thomas. However, the most recent episodes saw the addition of a new forerunning character, a Native American named Sam.
Chinese broadcasters have aired shows featuring Paul Robeson (1898-1976), one of the most popular African American singers and actors of his era and a well-known civil rights activist, several times in recent years.
China National Radio and various channels of the widely influential China Central TV showcased Robeson on programs in 2021, 2012 and 2009 narrating China’s resistence to foreign military aggressions. This could seem like unusually frequent coverage related to an American who passed away decades ago.
My book, Arise, Africa! Roar, China! Black and Chinese Citizens of the World in the Twentieth Century, unpacks the little-known yet important relationship...
Frank Pesce, a character actor who appeared in the first two “Beverly Hills Cop” movies, “Top Gun,” “Midnight Run” and “Miami Vice,” died on Feb. 6 due to dementia complications. He was 75. Born in 1946 in New York City, Pesce’s circle...
P.J. O’Rourke, the political satirist and journalist who served as foreign-affairs desk chief at Rolling Stone until 2005 and wrote for numerous publications, has died. He was 74. His death was confirmed by NBC News. “Our dear friend and cherished Grove Atlantic author P.J. O’Rourke passed away this morning...
The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Actor Brian Cox portrays ruthless media mogul Logan Roy on HBO’s hit series, “Succession.” Lauded for his career spanning theatre, film and television, Cox joins Washington Post staff writer Sarah Ellison to share his real-life, rags-to-riches story from his modest, troubled upbringing in Dundee, Scotland, to the highest heights of Hollywood as written in his new memoir, “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.” Join Washington Post Live for this subscriber-only event.
The suspect, Assamad Nash. who allegedly was seen on security video following Lee into her apartment, has been arrested and charged in connection with Lee’s stabbing death, according to New York 1 and other local reports. Nash, 25, of Manhattan is charged with murder and burglary. More from Variety.
“Animals are people too!” a liberal yahoo in Portland yells before nearly getting his face eaten off by a Belgian Malinois named Lulu in “Dog,” a movie that not-so-secretly agrees with that sentiment, even as it has a laugh at the clueless animal lover’s expense. Lulu,...
The Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala has been called off for this year, but that’s not stopping the legendary mogul from throwing a big party — his 90 th birthday is April 4, the day after the big show, and he’s throwing a star-studded bash at Casa Cipriani in New York two days later, on Wednesday the 6th, a rep for Davis confirms to Variety.
Andrew McCarthy wears many professional hats, including those of actor, director, author, and travel writer. As a member of the “Brat Pack,” he costarred in such iconic 1980s films as “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Pretty in Pink,” and “Less than Zero.” While he still acts occasionally, McCarthy, 59, said in a recent phone interview that he spends more time directing — most recently episodes of the NBC drama “The Blacklist” (which stars his “Pretty in Pink” and “Less than Zero” costar James Spader) — and fitting in travel writing whenever he can. It is McCarthy’s passion for travel that will bring him to Boston for the Travel & Adventure Show at the Hynes Convention Center on March 5 and 6. He will speak at 10:45 a.m. on March 5. “The theme is the transformative power of travel; how travel changes us for the better,” McCarthy said, adding that he gets “giddy” while attending travel shows. “You walk in and there are all of these people presenting different places to go . . . and it’s just like wow, it’s a big world out there. I still get very excited by that and so when I go, I always like walking the floor for a while before I go do my thing because I find it very inspiring.” The author of the 2013 travel memoir “The Longest Way Home: One Man’s Quest for the Courage to Settle Down” and two other books said that it’s time for people to get back to traveling. “I think we’ve all been on the couch far too much the last couple of years,” he said. “It’s time to get up off the couch.” McCarthy, who has won numerous travel-writing awards, is married to Dolores Rice and has three children — Sam, 19, who is in the Netflix show “Dead to Me,” Willow, 15, who has been in three Broadway shows (including the lead in “Matilda”), and Rowan, 8 — as well as a 6-year-old English golden retriever, Lola. We caught up with the Westfield, N.J., native, who lives in New York City, to talk about all things travel.
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with some changes from his family: Travis Engle, a former agent who co-founded the talent management firm Trinity Artists International, died Monday of cardiac arrest in Culver City. He was 37.
“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our colleague, partner and friend Travis Engle,” Trinity Artists International said in a social media post (read it below). “He had not only been family, but also a valued member of our team since day one and will be missed tremendously.”
Born on March 16, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas,...
Comments / 0