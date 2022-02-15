ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Doggone it: Mystery animal that escaped wildlife rescue identified

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1DCI_0eF3XilH00

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A mysterious wild animal rescued in Pennsylvania has been identified as a coyote.

We first told you about the unidentified animal in January, when a western Pennsylvania woman saw paw prints outside her home and brought it to an animal rescue because she was concerned it was cold.

One week later, the animal escaped from the facility where it was held. The rescue group said their employees found a destroyed, empty cage and trashed hospital area, as well as evidence the animal forced open a window to make its escape, as we previously reported.

While the animal was in the custody of wildlife workers, they ran genetic tests to determine what the animal was. The tests have come back conclusively identifying it as a coyote, WPXI reported.

There have been no sightings of the coyote since it escaped, and wildlife experts recommend anyone who sees it to leave it alone, WPXI reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘Beef bandit’ accused of stealing $15K worth of meat from steakhouse after job interview

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police on Friday asked for the public’s help finding a man being called the “beef bandit” after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of meat from an upscale steakhouse in Georgia, according to authorities and WSB-TV. Police said Warren Kearney twice broke into a walk-in cooler outside a restaurant, identified by WSB as Uncle Jack’s on Canton Street, and stole $15,000 worth of meat. On Monday, Kearney took several boxes of expensive meats including Kobe beef, Wagyu beef and ahi tuna, WSB reported. Three days later, he returned and took even more boxes, according to the news station.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missing actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead

LOS ANGLEES — Police said they found missing actress Lindsey Pearlman dead Friday morning, one day after officials reached out to the public for help finding the 43-year-old. Authorities said Pearlman was last seen around noon on Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue. On Friday...
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
90K+
Followers
89K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy