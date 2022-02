Northwestern’s Faculty Senate passed a joint resolution on Wednesday amending staff benefits and increasing transparency on the status of position fulfillment. Biology Prof. Fred Turek and Kellogg Prof. Martin Lariviere co-sponsored the resolution. Lariviere said the joint resolution will increase staff compensation and make job design, like virtual teaching options, more accommodating for potential hirees. It will also give Faculty Senate reports on the number of open positions and the length of time it takes to fill them.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO