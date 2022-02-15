ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Origins of 15 (more) Southern words and phrases

By Kelly Kazek
southernthing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love researching the origins of colorful phrases we hear in the South. In the past, we’ve decoded phrases like “madder’n a wet hen” and “have a conniption fit.” You can read about them here. Sometimes the meaning and origins are pretty obvious:...

www.southernthing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
psychologytoday.com

How to Handle Feeling Wronged by Your Partner

One of the deepest sources of conflict in a relationship occurs when there’s a breach of trust. When seeking resolution in a relationship, steps include avoiding interrogating, inviting honesty, and recognizing your partner’s perspective. We can make our actions match our goals by treating our partner with a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Southern#Waffle House
K96 FM

DEATH Stalks Montana Mountains

I've got a rip roaring page turner of a book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Montana native Bill Yenne is right on this money with the riveting tome, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork County," & 8 days in the lives of Elk Fork country in Montana Territory during a month on the cusp of winter, in a year somewhere between the advent of the Winchester Model ''73, & the 10th anniversary of Appomattox. Check out my good friend, Bill Yenne's website www.billyenne.com, & the 1st caller with the correct answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Signs your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities.To catch an unfaithful partner in the act or confirm suspicions, people turn to the experts; private investigators, who make it their life’s work to uncover hidden relationships and illicit affairs.As the ones that hunt down cheaters, private investigators know all of the signs that indicate someone is hiding something - or someone.We spoke to a top private investigator - a former federal agent - about the obvious signs someone is cheating, as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
DoYouRemember?

Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
RESTAURANTS
Sun-Journal

In a word: A look at the (word) games people play

Unless you’ve been hibernating for the past few months, you’ve no doubt heard about the latest word-game craze called Wordle. I say “latest” because there have been a few over the past century or so and, as you might suspect, we’re going to look at some of the bigger ones today.
LEWISTON, ME
Refinery29

Yes, Finding Love Really Is That Difficult

The below is an excerpt from Lost & Found by journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Kathryn Schulz. In it, Schulz smartly describes the palpable, heart-rending frustration that occurs when you're looking for love, but can’t seem to find it anywhere — and the tension inherent to the idea that love will find you only when you’re not looking for it. With searing precision, Schulz reminds us how extraordinary it is “to find anything at all, much less love.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Chicago Defender

North of the 10 (BET+ Original Movie)

Last night the cast, director and creators stepped out for the Chicago red carpet premiere of the new BET+ film, North of the 10. About 150 fans and supporters gathered at the ShowPlace ICON Theater to see and meet the cast, enjoy complimentary concessions, and view the advance screening of the film.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

These Are The Secret Code Words And Phrases You Aren't Supposed To Know

Code words are all around us and many people even use them daily - from screaming "OMG" when something exciting happens to yelling "Mayday" when something is going wrong. However, there are also many secret phrases out there - some you might even hear in everyday life but have no idea that it means something else.
DISNEY
New Jersey Stage

Slothrust To Release "Parallel Timeline (Origins)" on Dangerbird Records

(BOSTON, MA) -- Rising alt-rock band Slothrust has announced their forthcoming deluxe album Parallel Timeline (Origins), set to be released on March 16th via Dangerbird Records. Parallel Timeline (Origins) will feature demo + new versions of select tracks from the band’s latest record Parallel Timeline, as well as commentary from bandleader Leah Wellbaum and drummer Will Gorin. Fans can stream the newly released “waiting (demo)” now here. The album is available for pre-save or pre-order the album here.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy