Star/Pal packs food to distribute to those in need

People gathered under a bridge Saturday morning on East Valentine Street in Tyler for a warm meal, time of worship, showers and more. Every Saturday, the nonprofit group Hunger for Love, along with local volunteers and church representatives, serve those who are homeless and anyone else in the community who is in need, said Heidi Eslicker with Hunger for Love.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Organizing footwear by style, size, gender and age group, Barbara Cummings, a volunteer with the "Helping El Cajon Refugees" Facebook Group has transformed her Tierrasanta backyard and garage to resemble a shoe distribution warehouse. "There’s a constant need for shoes as the new families...
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV Inc. announced a pet food distribution. The food bank will hold a pet food and general cleaning supplies distribution on Friday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. or while supplies last. Distribution will occur at the Food Bank RGV located at 724 N Cage Blvd. […]
On January 28, before 10 am, the Coronado Police Department noticed their bait bike moving away from where it was initially locked. So they sent an officer down the Silver Strand near Leyte Road, north of the Coronado Cays, and the officer saw a 49-year-old man riding the bait bicycle heading northbound on the bike path.
Lovebirds are getting a second chance at forever with help from the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS). According to the California-based shelter, on Wednesday, humane law enforcement officers from SDHS helped a family overwhelmed by the number of pet birds in their care. The family reached out to SDHS for assistance with the animals after realizing they wouldn't be able to provide proper care to all of the birds.
When it comes to feeding people in Southwest Florida, the Harry Chapin Food Bank doesn’t do it alone. They have more than 150 partner agencies, churches and other nonprofits that help them. Harry Chapin Food Bank provides the food to partner agencies and the agencies get it to the...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Foodbank will have a community food distribution day on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The event will be hosted at the Ford Idaho Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until the food runs out. Idaho Food Bank has been able to distribute over...
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A local organization is asking neighbors to "spread the love" by donating jars of peanut butter to help those in need. Harvest Hope Food Bank kicked off their drive today. The food bank is looking to collect 15,000 peanut butter jars by the end of...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Boy Scouts in Albuquerque are giving back to the community. Pack 166 collected items at the Alberston’s off of Tramway and Academy Saturday night. The local boy scout club received donations like canned meat and soup, peanut butter, jelly, mac and cheese boxes, and other items. The group leader says this is […]
For anyone who might need a nutritional meal, the Tarrant Area Food Bank will be hosting a distribution event on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Families in need can expect a variety of healthy and nutritious food, including fresh produce, protein, and dairy items. The distribution...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Food that would’ve gone to waste is now going to those in need thanks to Food Rescue US and Trader Joe’s.
Food Rescue US’ South Florida chapter has teamed up with grocery-chain Trader Joe’s to help deliver food to local food pantries.
“There’s so much food that goes to waste. Forty percent of all food is wasted and one in seven go to bed hungry, said Ellen Bowen, Site Director of Food Rescue US South Florida Chapter.
Bowen, with the help of Food Rescue volunteers, delivered a wide variety of food to the Liberty City food pantry and Village FREE(DGE)...
Donations are helping families stay warm in Alton during this cold snap. The Alton Recreation Center is filled with jackets, hoodies, socks, gloves and blankets to give to residents in need. All donated items are for the city’s emergency pantry, which has been up and running for two weeks.
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – 10 years of saying “yes”. Stacy Baccus, one of the founders of Mission Agape saw a need in the community and decided to do something about it. Mission Agape was officially created in 2012 by Ric Baccus and Stacy Baccus. The pair started out by feeding a table of 25 people […]
ESCONDIDO — An affordable housing complex expected to provide 50 units of housing for low-income and homeless seniors in Escondido continues to make progress after breaking ground last month. The County of San Diego announced on Jan. 10 construction was officially underway for the Valley Senior Village project in...
San Diego is an expensive town and it’s only getting worse. As the Union-Tribune reports, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is up $1.20 in a single year and nearing $5. Disruptions in the global supply chain during the pandemic are also causing problems locally and...
Comments / 0