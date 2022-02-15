ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star/Pal packs food to distribute to those in need

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at...

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Weekly event in Tyler provides food, showers, more for those in need

People gathered under a bridge Saturday morning on East Valentine Street in Tyler for a warm meal, time of worship, showers and more. Every Saturday, the nonprofit group Hunger for Love, along with local volunteers and church representatives, serve those who are homeless and anyone else in the community who is in need, said Heidi Eslicker with Hunger for Love.
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV Inc announces pet food distribution

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV Inc. announced a pet food distribution. The food bank will hold a pet food and general cleaning supplies distribution on Friday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. or while supplies last. Distribution will occur at the Food Bank RGV located at 724 N Cage Blvd. […]
PHARR, TX
San Diego weekly Reader

Bait bikes work in Coronado

On January 28, before 10 am, the Coronado Police Department noticed their bait bike moving away from where it was initially locked. So they sent an officer down the Silver Strand near Leyte Road, north of the Coronado Cays, and the officer saw a 49-year-old man riding the bait bicycle heading northbound on the bike path.
CORONADO, CA
People

San Diego Animal Rescue Takes in Over 50 Birds from Overwhelmed Family and Finds Pets Homes

Lovebirds are getting a second chance at forever with help from the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS). According to the California-based shelter, on Wednesday, humane law enforcement officers from SDHS helped a family overwhelmed by the number of pet birds in their care. The family reached out to SDHS for assistance with the animals after realizing they wouldn't be able to provide proper care to all of the birds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Post Register

Idaho Foodbank to distribute food Feb. 9

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Foodbank will have a community food distribution day on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The event will be hosted at the Ford Idaho Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until the food runs out. Idaho Food Bank has been able to distribute over...
BOISE, ID
KRQE News 13

Local Boy Scouts collect items for those in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Boy Scouts in Albuquerque are giving back to the community. Pack 166 collected items at the Alberston’s off of Tramway and Academy Saturday night. The local boy scout club received donations like canned meat and soup, peanut butter, jelly, mac and cheese boxes, and other items. The group leader says this is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank to Host Emergency Food Distribution Sunday

For anyone who might need a nutritional meal, the Tarrant Area Food Bank will be hosting a distribution event on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Families in need can expect a variety of healthy and nutritious food, including fresh produce, protein, and dairy items. The distribution...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Miami

Food Rescue US, Trader Joe’s Team Up To Deliver Food That Would Have Gone To Waste To Those In Need

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Food that would’ve gone to waste is now going to those in need thanks to Food Rescue US and Trader Joe’s. Food Rescue US’ South Florida chapter has teamed up with grocery-chain Trader Joe’s to help deliver food to local food pantries. “There’s so much food that goes to waste. Forty percent of all food is wasted and one in seven go to bed hungry, said Ellen Bowen, Site Director of Food Rescue US South Florida Chapter. Bowen, with the help of Food Rescue volunteers, delivered a wide variety of food to the Liberty City food pantry and Village FREE(DGE)...
MIAMI, FL
KRGV

Alton providing weather necessities to those in need

Donations are helping families stay warm in Alton during this cold snap. The Alton Recreation Center is filled with jackets, hoodies, socks, gloves and blankets to give to residents in need. All donated items are for the city’s emergency pantry, which has been up and running for two weeks.
ALTON, TX
Coast News

Escondido complex to offer housing for low-income, homeless seniors

ESCONDIDO — An affordable housing complex expected to provide 50 units of housing for low-income and homeless seniors in Escondido continues to make progress after breaking ground last month. The County of San Diego announced on Jan. 10 construction was officially underway for the Valley Senior Village project in...
ESCONDIDO, CA

