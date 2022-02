Just up the road from the Domain and Q2 Stadium will be another Austin favorite: Blue Starlite drive-in.Starting on Feb. 18, the mini-chain drive-in theater will open a new alfresco theater setup in New England seafood restaurant and eatery Garbo’s parking lot at 12709 N. Mopac. The new screen will be christened with the classic film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”Movie-goers will be able to order Garbo’s full menu, consisting of seafood options with an Austin twist, and soft-serve ice cream from the nearby desert truck Connor’s Creamery.Commemorating the occasion, Garbo’s is offering a Dinner Pack that comes with smoked Mahi fish dip, Maine-style lobster rolls, chips, a choice of Blue Hawaii wine coolers or beer that serves two. Ticket holders will be able to book dine-in meals beforehand or place takeout orders. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garbo's (@garboslobster) This will be Blue Starlite’s fourth local location and first to serve North Austin customers. The screen will show new and old releases, and have a smaller screen dedicated to showing independent films.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO