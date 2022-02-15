NOPD V.O.W.S unit arrests St. Roch murder suspect

The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad announced they have arrested a man in connection with their investigation of a murder in St. Roch.

Today, the NOPD’s special police unit arrested Samuel “Duke” Harris, 41, in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on January 15, 2at the intersection of Saint Roch Avenue and Benefit Street.

Through the course of the investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed and positively identified Harris as the perpetrator in this incident. An arrest warrant was obtained for Harris on one count of second-degree murder.

NOPD VOWS officers located Harris this morning and arrested him without incident. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. James Fyfe at 504-658-5300.