Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ & Earbuds 2 Pro with Bluetooth 5.2, ENC launched

You can currently pick up a new pair of Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for as low as $169 at Amazon.com when you go for the Lava Red variant of these amazing earphones. They are currently receiving up to 15 percent savings, but you can also get other color options for $170 or $180, so take a look at every option available before you choose which pair of headphones to add to your cart. The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds feature Apple’s H1 headphone chip, class 1 Bluetooth, up to 9 hours of listening time, and they are also water and sweat resistance, so you can take them out for a run without having to worry about messing them up.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO