These Ornate Shortbread Pans Will Take Your Favorite Teatime Cookie to the Next Level

While it's likely that your gym has reopened by this point, many people have realized over the past two years that working out at home is not only more cost-effective, but more practical than venturing out to exercise. But nixing the gym can also have its drawbacks—namely losing out on your favorite workout machines. If the stair stepper at the gym was your jam, there's no need to fret: There are actually tons of at-home options that will help you get your legs and booty toned without taking up your entire living room. We've picked our favorite steppers on the market, from models tiny enough to fit in a tote bag to a commercial grade StairMaster that rivals any machine you'd find at the gym.

WORKOUTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO