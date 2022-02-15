ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reidsville, NC

‘I’m just a country boy and I’ve never won anything like this’; NC man scores $1 million prize

By Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HggV_0eF3VZPW00

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A lucky feeling paid off for a Reidsville man this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y48jG_0eF3VZPW00
Congrats, Paul!

“I thought it was $1,000 at first,” Paul Bray Jr., 57, said. “But I just kept seeing zeroes.”

Bray said he doesn’t play the lottery very often, but took a chance Friday when he got a lucky feeling. He bought his Big Cash Payout ticket from the S & L Country Market on U.S. 158 in Reidsville.

“I’m just a country boy and I’ve never won anything like this,” Bray said. “I almost had a heart attack.”

Choosing the option to take the lump sum, Bray took home $426,063. He’s planning to use the winnings to build a house for himself and his wife.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reidsville, NC
Sports
City
Reidsville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc#Wghp#Big Cash Payout#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

Paul McCartney coming to North Carolina this spring

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A big performer is coming to Truist Field! Friday, Wake Forest University announced that Paul McCartney would be performing at Truist Field on May 21, 2022. GOT BACK marks Paul McCartney’s return to live performances. He hasn’t performed live since 2019. The tour will kick off April 28 in Spokane WA […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy