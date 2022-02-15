‘I’m just a country boy and I’ve never won anything like this’; NC man scores $1 million prize
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A lucky feeling paid off for a Reidsville man this weekend.
“I thought it was $1,000 at first,” Paul Bray Jr., 57, said. “But I just kept seeing zeroes.”
Bray said he doesn’t play the lottery very often, but took a chance Friday when he got a lucky feeling. He bought his Big Cash Payout ticket from the S & L Country Market on U.S. 158 in Reidsville.
“I’m just a country boy and I’ve never won anything like this,” Bray said. “I almost had a heart attack.”
Choosing the option to take the lump sum, Bray took home $426,063. He's planning to use the winnings to build a house for himself and his wife.
