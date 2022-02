AMD’s next-gen Zen 4 desktop CPUs could be out much earlier than we thought, and indeed might just be revealed at Computex in June. This theory has been floated by hardware leaker Greymon55, who simply tweeted ‘Zen 4 Q4’ with a big cross next to it, indicating that this previously expected launch timeframe is no longer the case. Remember, all AMD has officially said is that what’ll presumably be Ryzen 7000 models will arrive in the second half of 2022, and that has recently been confirmed as still on track.

