Key West, FL

Amended agenda includes item to ban cruise ships disembarking at city pier

By By ELLIOT WELD Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

An item added Monday to the agenda for Tuesday's Key West City Commission meeting would ban cruise ships from docking and disembarking passengers at the city-owned pier, except in emergencies.

The dispute over large cruise ships docking in the city has caused protests on a few occasions since they resumed operation post-pandemic. The only pier in the city that is now accepting large cruise ships is Pier B, which is privately leased by the Walsh Group.

The item is sponsored by City Commissioner Greg Davila and Mayor Teri Johnston. A public comment from Capt. Robert Magiure of the Key West Bar Pilots Association urged the commission to give more time for review of the item.

“Considering all the discussion at the last meeting concerning allowing the public adequate time to review and comment on important proposed actions, we urge you to do the same with this item. The Key West Bar Pilots requests seven days to review and comment on this item before the City Commission takes this item up for discussion,” Magiure wrote.

The commission will also take up an agenda item that would put bans on ships dumping refuse into Keys waters Tuesday. City officials are in ongoing mediation with the Walsh Group to possibly amend their development agreement and implement limits on size and number of passengers disembarking at one time.

Tuesday's meeting will take place at City Hall, 1300 White St. It will also be live-streamed on Zoom; meeting ID 825 4984 9408, Passcode 909159.

Comments / 2

 

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

