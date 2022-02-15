World Bank chief says gradual rate hikes, bond ‘tapering’ unlikely to control inflation

The Federal Reserve's decisions influence inflation, but labor and commodity shortages are more critical in the long run. The shock of record inflation is now impacting financial markets, politics, and society at large. Recent surveys suggest the "inflation issue" is now more important than the virus issue to most voters going into the 2022 midterm elections. Inflation data has generally run consistently above expected levels over recent months, with annual CPI growth climbing to another 40-year high of 7.5%. The recent inflation beat potentially prompted the Federal Reserve to plan an emergency meeting with the potential of pursuing a surprise rate hike soon, a double-hike in March, or an immediate end to Q.E.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO