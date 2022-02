Elon Musk’s space launch company SpaceX is going to the Moon in March — just not in the way Mr Musk, the company’s billionaire chief executive, might prefer.A four-tonne section of a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster launched in February 2015 will strike the far side of the Moon at 2.58km/s on 4 March.While the actual impact on the Moon will be hidden from viewers on Earth, you can get a final glimpse of the rocket section before it passes out of view. The Virtual Telescope Project is live streaming the Falcon 9 booster’s last hours in sight of Earth beginning...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 DAYS AGO