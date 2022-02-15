Two boaters and dog rescued by Louisiana Coast Guard

Ten Cuban migrants were rescued from a sinking vessel about 40 miles from the Florida coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday. Six of the migrants were repatriated to Cuba after they were discovered in distress by a Coast Guard boat close to Key Largo. The other four, according to the Associated Press, were taken to Florida for medical treatment. “They didn’t have lifejackets or safety equipment,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami, in a Coast Guard tweet hashtagged #DontTakeToTheSeas. “If the air crew hadn’t found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night.” News of the rescue comes less than two weeks after a vessel involved in a presumed human smuggling operation from the Bahamas to Florida capsized. While one man was rescued, the Coast Guard eventually suspended their search for 39 others.

