ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

New Zealand’s Ardern to give Harvard commencement speech

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ug9Ws_0eF3Tc2P00
FILE - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gestures as she gives her victory speech to Labour Party members at an event in Auckland, New Zealand, Oct. 17, 2020. Ardern has been chosen to give the keynote speech at Harvard University's commencement on May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been chosen to give the keynote speech at Harvard University’s spring commencement, the Ivy League school announced Monday.

Ardern is scheduled to address graduates at a May 26 ceremony at the campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Harvard President Larry Bacow called Ardern “one of the most respected leaders on the world stage.”

“From climate change and gender equality to COVID-19, she has modeled compassionate leadership that has brought together empathy and science-based solutions to address the most challenging issues of our time,” Bacow said in a statement.

Ardern, 41, became New Zealand’s youngest prime minister in more than 150 years when she was elected in 2017. She went on to win a second term in a landslide election in 2020. She has been in parliament since 2008 and led the Labour Party before becoming prime minister.

She has drawn recognition for her work to fight climate change, promote gender equity and contain the coronavirus.

The nation of 5 million has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the world and has been held up as a model for fighting the virus. About 95% of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to New Zealand health officials.

Still, the country has faced growing disruption amid a spike in cases caused by the omicron variant this year. The increase led Ardern to postpone her own wedding in January amid new restrictions.

A year after becoming prime minister, Ardern became only the second world leader to give birth while in office. She is viewed as a role model for women and an advocate for diversity and representation.

She has won praise for assembling a diverse cabinet including her appointment of Nanaia Mahuta as the country’s first Indigenous female foreign minister.

Ardern was also praised for her handling of a 2019 attack on two Christchurch mosques, when a white supremacist gunned down 51 Muslim worshippers.

She will be awarded an honorary degree at Harvard’s 369th commencement. Past speakers include Ruth Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University; former Washington Post editor Marty Baron; and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Harvard will hold a separate ceremony on May 29 to celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021, whose ceremonies were delayed because of the pandemic. The university said another speaker will be chosen for that event.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

New Zealand Omicron wave likely to peak in March with up to 30,000 cases a day, says Ardern

As New Zealand hits new records for daily case numbers, prime minister Jacinda Ardern has said she expects Omicron infections to start peaking in late March. The country reported 202 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, following several days of numbers sitting around the 200 mark – including a record 243 cases on Saturday. The past seven days are among the highest weeks of case numbers since the pandemic began.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

How Jacinda Ardern turned New Zealand into a ‘hermit kingdom’

What shall I wear? How much should I pack? Who will meet me at the airport when I land? I’m coming to Britain this spring – but I might allow myself a quick nervous breakdown first. I’m Kiwi-born, with British citizenship. But planning a trip to catch up...
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern urges unity on COVID on Waitangi Day

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged New Zealanders on Sunday to unite in their battle against COVID-19, as the pandemic forced the country to celebrate its national Waitangi Day online. A growing outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has pushed all commemorations online, prompting Ardern to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvard Health

Jacinda Ardern named Class of 2022 Commencement speaker

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand will be the principal speaker at Harvard’s 369th Commencement on May 26, the University announced Monday. “Prime Minister Ardern is one of the most respected leaders on the world stage and we are delighted she will join us in May to celebrate the Class of 2022,” said Harvard President Larry Bacow. “From climate change and gender equality to COVID-19, she has modeled compassionate leadership that has brought together empathy and science-based solutions to address the most challenging issues of our time. I very much look forward to her address.”
AUSTRALIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Ruth Simmons
KRQE News 13

Police arrest convoy protesters at New Zealand’s Parliament

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police on Thursday arrested dozens of protesters who were camped out on the grounds of New Zealand’s Parliament on the third day of aconvoy protest against coronavirus mandates. The arrests came after Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard took the rare step of closing the...
WORLD
Harvard Crimson

New Harvard Class Explores the School's Legacy of Slavery

A new Harvard Graduate School of Education class is developing a series of case studies as a part of the University's Initiative on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery, which began in 2019. Students enrolled in “Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery: A Normative Case-Study Writing Initiative” — taught by...
HARVARD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cambridge#Commencement Speech#Ap#Harvard University#The Labour Party#Omicron#Indigenous
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 7:09 a.m. EST

Ukraine rebels mobilize troops amid Russia invasion fears. MOSCOW (AP) — Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday amid a spike of violence in the war-torn region and fears in the West that Russia might use the strife as a pretext for an invasion. Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russia separatist government in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, released a statement announcing a full troop mobilization. A similar announcement quickly followed from his counterpart in the Luhansk region. Pushilin cited an “immediate threat of aggression” from Ukrainian forces, accusations that Ukrainian officials vehemently denied earlier. “I appeal to all the men in the republic who can hold weapons to defend their families, their children, wives, mothers,” Pushilin said.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Reporting, inside and outside the bubble

BEIJING (AP) — Journalists who spent weeks covering the Beijing Olympics while hermetically sealed inside the “closed-loop” system will leave with an incomplete picture of what reporting in China entails. Inside the Olympic “bubble,” those telling the story of the Games to the world are surrounded by...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

763K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy