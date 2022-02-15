ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nine Sandy Hook families settle liability claims with Remington Arms

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Remington Arms on Tuesday settled liability claims with the families of...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight is found chained by the neck and unable to speak in a freezing shed in China - sparking fury over authorities' efforts to cover-up their failure to protect her

A Chinese mother-of-eight has been found chained by the neck in a freezing shed sparking outrage in the Communist country. The woman, identified only as 'Little Plum Blossom' was found in the wooden shack on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province last month wearing thin clothing in the middle of winter and a metal brace around her neck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mississippi prison staff suspended for failing to report a double murderer had escaped until a day later

Staff at a Mississippi prison are facing punishment after waiting more than a day to alert the state's Department of Corrections that a double murderer had escaped. The Associated Press reported that Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in Harrison County, about 130 miles (210km) from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility outside Jackson. About a dozen employees at the prison were suspended for their failure to report the escape. This is Wilson's third jail break; he managed to free himself from a county jail in 2001 when he was held on a burglary charge, and later escaped from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Angel Lynn: Mother of woman paralysed after being kidnapped by ex-boyfriend calls for tougher sentences

The mother of a young woman who was left paralysed after being snatched from the street by her abusive ex-boyfriend has called for him to face a tougher sentence.In 2020 Chay Bowskill kidnapped Angel Lynn, then aged 19, bundling her into a van which drove off at speed. When it was travelling at about 60mph along a dual carriageway near Loughborough, she fell and suffered catastrophic brain injuries.Twenty-year-old Bowskill was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence and will become eligible for release in June 2024, taking into account time already served on remand.His friend Rocco Sansome, 20, who drove the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remington Arms#Reuters
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Victim’s father criticises parents for doing ‘nothing’ while their son was ‘crying out for help’

The father of one of the victims killed at Oxford High School has taken aim at Ethan Crumbley’s parents for doing “nothing” while their son was “crying out for help” in the lead-up to the mass shooting.Buck Myre told ClickonDetroit that James and Jennifer Crumbley were not “very good mentors” to the 15-year-old alleged gunman and “failed everybody” by turning a blind eye to the warning signs of his disturbing behaviour.“I don’t like to use their name. But the shooter did not have very good mentors. It’s obvious, what we’ve all read and learned, right?” he said.“But obviously, they’re...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Paislee Shultis: Girl, 6, found hidden in secret staircase room was kidnapped while sister was at school

The parents of a missing six-year-old girl who was found hidden in a secret room under the stairwell of a New York home are believed to have abducted her while her older sister was at school.Paislee Shultis was found on Monday in a “small, cold and wet” hideout inside her grandfather’s home in Saugerties, upstate New York, following a tip-off.The little girl had not been seen since she was four years old when she was kidnapped back in July 2019.For the last two years, police had suspected her biological parents were responsible for her disappearance. They had searched the home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Police Say They Have Enough Evidence To Bring Charges Against Kanye West

The Los Angeles Police Department says it has gathered enough evidence to bring charges against Kanye "Ye" West in connection to a battery case involving a fan. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they're nearly done investigating the incident in which Ye allegedly punched a fan seeking an autograph outside of an LA hotel. The outlet reported that the man's nose was broken after Ye punched him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorious

Millionaire Canadian Oil Tycoon Killed During Vintage Car Rally, Driver Sentenced

A distracted driver turned a Veteran Car Run into tragedy, now he’s off to prison. Ronald Carey, a well-known oil tycoon from Canada, was enjoying a day during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. 80 year old Carey was driving a 118 year old 1903 Knox Model C in the rally. His wife Billi was also seriously injured when the couple were thrown for the car. Michael Black is now going to spend 20 months in prison, with suspended driving privileges over the crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Bossip

Daunte Wright's Family Accuse Judge Of Being Swayed By 'White Women Tears'

Won’t somebody please think of the poor killer cops?. In a particularly sick twist even for America, the AP reports the mother of Daunte Wright said “White woman tears” outweighed justice for her 20-year-old son, who was killed in during a traffic stop in April of 2021. Judge Regina Chu certainly seemed very convinced that Kim Potter was the real victim when she issued the white incompetent former Brooklyn Center police officer to only a $1000 fine and two-year sentence, which includes eight months of supervised release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

DaBaby SLAMS Da Baby Uncle Over Bowling Alley Lawsuit, Alleges DaniLeigh’s Brother Is ‘Thirsty’ For Money

Rapper DaBaby and his lawyer have responded to the lawsuit he was served after the rapper and his crew put hands and feet on his baby mama's brother earlier this week at a bowling alley. Brandon Bills, the 29-year-old brother of singer DaniLeigh is suing DaBaby over the fight now. His reasoning for the swift lawsuit included assault, battery, emotional distress, and negligence according to court documents.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy