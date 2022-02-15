Where is Ukraine? Where are NATO members? A guide to post-Soviet eastern Europe

WASHINGTON — Central to the tension over Ukraine is a fight over whether the country will ever join NATO, the Western military alliance – something Russian President Vladimir Putin sees as a major national security threat to Russia.

As Russian forces have massed on the country's border with Ukraine, NATO has mobilized troops and diplomats to find a solution to the crisis.amid the looming threat of invasion.

Ukraine has a long and complicated history in relation to Russia.

The Kremlin has made a concerted effort to craft its own narrative about Ukrainian identity to justify its interference in the country. The dynamic is part of a broader struggle by Putin and his close allies to rebuild Russia's influence and global image.

"I think that he is dealing with what I believe he thinks is the most tragic thing that's happened to Mother Russia," President Joe Biden said during a January press conference . "The Soviet Union has been split."

The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 remade the world map and upended global politics. Immediately, 15 countries were produced and power dynamics shifted across Europe and Asia.

Here's what to know about the countries of the former Soviet Union, NATO, and the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

What are the 15 former Soviet republics?

The collapse of the Soviet Union upended global politics and resulted in the creation of 15 new countries.

The former Soviet republics are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

What was the Warsaw Pact?

During the Cold War, the USSR founded its own military alliance in response to NATO called the Warsaw Pact.

The alliance included Albania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, East Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Soviet Union itself.

All the Warsaw Pact countries — or the states that arose from their respective collapses — outside the USSR have now joined NATO, including the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, among others.

The post-Soviet countries have long and complicated histories that led to their incorporation into the USSR. They've also had divergent experiences in the post-Cold War world.

Russia evolves from Soviet Union

Russia, the core of the former Soviet Union, suffered a severe economic decline after the collapse of the USSR. The country's economy still struggles to grow and is heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

Under Putin, Russia has sought to reconstitute its influence in former Soviet countries while silencing dissent at home.

Belarus, close with Moscow

Belarus is the former Soviet state whose government is most aligned with Moscow in the post-Cold War era.

Its leader, Alexander Lukashenko, is often referred to as "Europe's last dictator." After a fraudulent election, the country experienced pro-democracy protests in 2020 that prompted a severe military crackdown and Russian intervention.

The pro-democracy movement and opposition leaders are in exile in the Baltic states, while journalists and activists opposed to Lukashenko have been jailed, brutalized and disappeared by the government.

Ukraine's history with Russia

Ukraine has a long history as both an independent country and part of the Russian Empire and Soviet Union.

While Ukrainian leaders were initially close with Russia after the end of the Cold War, pro-democracy protests in 2014 ousted a Russian-friendly leader who was succeeded by a pro-Western interim government.

Since May 2019, its president has been Volodomyr Zelenskyy, a former television star and pro-democracy advocate from the country's Russian-speaking east.

In 2014, Russia invaded Ukraine, annexing Crimea – a peninsula on the Black Sea in the nation's south – and supporting separatist groups in eastern Ukraine. That conflict has killed 14,000 people.

Moldova in ongoing conflict

The area that would become Moldova was an independent country and a part of Romania before being conquered by the Soviet Union in 1940. The country remained culturally close to Romania during and after its time in the USSR and has drifted toward the European Union in recent years.

A breakaway province of the country, Transnistria, is the result of Soviet attempts to create a Moldovan culture more aligned with Russian identity. The breakaway region opposes the country's continued ethnic and linguistic ties to Romania.

In December 2020, Moldova elected Maia Sandu, a reformist and pro-Western woman, as its leader. Moscow has opposed Sandu's government and fomented tensions in Transnistria over the country's European tilt.

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia

Russia has invaded or instigated conflict in three former Soviet countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia – over the past two decades. Putin has loomed large over Russian interference in the three countries, though he was not officially leader of Russia during the Kremlin's invasion of Georgia in 2008.

Armenia and Georgia are both considered democracies by most civil liberties organizations, but Azerbaijan has seen considerable repression in recent years. The three countries have all suffered poor relations among themselves in recent years.

The countries are all situated in the South Caucasus, a mountain range in between the Black and Caspian seas.

Central Asian ex-Soviet republics

There are five former Soviet republics in Central Asia: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. All five are ruled by authoritarian governments that still have close ties to Moscow. They've all experienced varying degrees of instability over the last two decades.

Kazakhstan, once considered the most stable of the group, experienced anti-government protests in late 2021 that prompted Russian intervention.

Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia: The Baltics

Three of the former Soviet republics, known as the Baltic states, have become members of NATO: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The three countries, all now widely considered Western-aligned democracies, all border Russia and have taken a sharp turn away from the Kremlin since their incorporation into the military alliance.

What is NATO?

NATO, formally known as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance founded by the U.S. and its North American and European allies to assure mutual defense.

The current members are Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The military alliance was founded as a way to deter Soviet aggression after the USSR invaded several eastern European countries to impose authoritarian communism in the years after World War II.

NATO's original membership started with just 12 nations: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Article 10 of NATO's charter allows for an "open door policy" to the alliance, meaning any country that wants to join can apply and be considered for admission. This process has seen various countries over the past century join the military bloc to now include 30 members as of 2022.

