ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Where is Ukraine? Where are NATO members? A guide to post-Soviet eastern Europe

By Matthew Brown, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YiHOW_0eF3TKLR00

WASHINGTON — Central to the tension over Ukraine is a fight over whether the country will ever join NATO, the Western military alliance – something Russian President Vladimir Putin sees as a major national security threat to Russia.

As Russian forces have massed on the country's border with Ukraine, NATO has mobilized troops and diplomats to find a solution to the crisis.amid the looming threat of invasion.

Ukraine has a long and complicated history in relation to Russia.

The Kremlin has made a concerted effort to craft its own narrative about Ukrainian identity to justify its interference in the country. The dynamic is part of a broader struggle by Putin and his close allies to rebuild Russia's influence and global image.

"I think that he is dealing with what I believe he thinks is the most tragic thing that's happened to Mother Russia," President Joe Biden said during a January press conference . "The Soviet Union has been split."

The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 remade the world map and upended global politics. Immediately, 15 countries were produced and power dynamics shifted across Europe and Asia.

Here's what to know about the countries of the former Soviet Union, NATO, and the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

What are the 15 former Soviet republics?

The collapse of the Soviet Union upended global politics and resulted in the creation of 15 new countries.

The former Soviet republics are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

What was the Warsaw Pact?

During the Cold War, the USSR founded its own military alliance in response to NATO called the Warsaw Pact.

The alliance included Albania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, East Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Soviet Union itself.

All the Warsaw Pact countries — or the states that arose from their respective collapses — outside the USSR have now joined NATO, including the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, among others.

The post-Soviet countries have long and complicated histories that led to their incorporation into the USSR. They've also had divergent experiences in the post-Cold War world.

Russia evolves from Soviet Union

Russia, the core of the former Soviet Union, suffered a severe economic decline after the collapse of the USSR. The country's economy still struggles to grow and is heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

Under Putin, Russia has sought to reconstitute its influence in former Soviet countries while silencing dissent at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3tVN_0eF3TKLR00
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pose for a photo during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) The Associated Press

Belarus, close with Moscow

Belarus is the former Soviet state whose government is most aligned with Moscow in the post-Cold War era.

Its leader, Alexander Lukashenko, is often referred to as "Europe's last dictator." After a fraudulent election, the country experienced pro-democracy protests in 2020 that prompted a severe military crackdown and Russian intervention.

The pro-democracy movement and opposition leaders are in exile in the Baltic states, while journalists and activists opposed to Lukashenko have been jailed, brutalized and disappeared by the government.

Ukraine's history with Russia

Ukraine has a long history as both an independent country and part of the Russian Empire and Soviet Union.

While Ukrainian leaders were initially close with Russia after the end of the Cold War, pro-democracy protests in 2014 ousted a Russian-friendly leader who was succeeded by a pro-Western interim government.

Since May 2019, its president has been Volodomyr Zelenskyy, a former television star and pro-democracy advocate from the country's Russian-speaking east.

In 2014, Russia invaded Ukraine, annexing Crimea – a peninsula on the Black Sea in the nation's south – and supporting separatist groups in eastern Ukraine. That conflict has killed 14,000 people.

Moldova in ongoing conflict

The area that would become Moldova was an independent country and a part of Romania before being conquered by the Soviet Union in 1940. The country remained culturally close to Romania during and after its time in the USSR and has drifted toward the European Union in recent years.

A breakaway province of the country, Transnistria, is the result of Soviet attempts to create a Moldovan culture more aligned with Russian identity. The breakaway region opposes the country's continued ethnic and linguistic ties to Romania.

In December 2020, Moldova elected Maia Sandu, a reformist and pro-Western woman, as its leader. Moscow has opposed Sandu's government and fomented tensions in Transnistria over the country's European tilt.

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia

Russia has invaded or instigated conflict in three former Soviet countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia – over the past two decades. Putin has loomed large over Russian interference in the three countries, though he was not officially leader of Russia during the Kremlin's invasion of Georgia in 2008.

Armenia and Georgia are both considered democracies by most civil liberties organizations, but Azerbaijan has seen considerable repression in recent years. The three countries have all suffered poor relations among themselves in recent years.

The countries are all situated in the South Caucasus, a mountain range in between the Black and Caspian seas.

Central Asian ex-Soviet republics

There are five former Soviet republics in Central Asia: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. All five are ruled by authoritarian governments that still have close ties to Moscow. They've all experienced varying degrees of instability over the last two decades.

Kazakhstan, once considered the most stable of the group, experienced anti-government protests in late 2021 that prompted Russian intervention.

Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia: The Baltics

Three of the former Soviet republics, known as the Baltic states, have become members of NATO: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The three countries, all now widely considered Western-aligned democracies, all border Russia and have taken a sharp turn away from the Kremlin since their incorporation into the military alliance.

What is NATO?

NATO, formally known as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a military alliance founded by the U.S. and its North American and European allies to assure mutual defense.

The current members are Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The military alliance was founded as a way to deter Soviet aggression after the USSR invaded several eastern European countries to impose authoritarian communism in the years after World War II.

More: What is NATO? Military alliance in spotlight as Russia tries to forbid Ukraine membership

NATO's original membership started with just 12 nations: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Article 10 of NATO's charter allows for an "open door policy" to the alliance, meaning any country that wants to join can apply and be considered for admission. This process has seen various countries over the past century join the military bloc to now include 30 members as of 2022.

Follow Matthew Brown online @mrbrownsir .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where is Ukraine? Where are NATO members? A guide to post-Soviet eastern Europe

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

America and UK fist bump at UN summit as Blinken warns that Putin might launch false flag chemical weapons attack before invading Ukraine: Russia expels US deputy ambassador and demands Biden pull all troops out of Central and Eastern Europe

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia's plans for a false flag operation could include a chemical weapons attack as it tried to manufacture a pretext for invading Ukraine. Addressing the United Nations Security Council, he gave the fullest account of what Washington knows of Russia's plans. And...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

If war comes between Ukraine and Russia, watch their missiles and artillery

Russia's military buildup around Ukraine has raised new fears that Moscow will attack or invade. A notable Ukrainian vulnerability is Russia's standoff-range missiles and artillery capabilities. For Ukraine to hold out, it must use its own long-range fires to degrade and disrupt those Russian forces.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Central Europe#Ukraine#Eastern Europe#Post Soviet#Russian#Kremlin#Ukrainian#The Warsaw Pact
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Suggests The US Would Do Nothing If Russia Attacks Ukraine, Then Says Putin Will Pay A “Heavy Price” If He Invades

Remember that time a Republican president allegedly withheld military aid from Ukraine until that nation’s leader did him a “favor.”. His Democratic critics maintained that he was imperiling an invaluable European ally who stands on the front line against Russian aggression. It seemed then that Democrats were almost...
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Netherlands
BBC

Ukraine: Satellite images show Russian military activity

The latest satellite images provided by the US space technology company Maxar show that wide-scale Russian military activity persists close to Ukraine's borders, despite recent Russian claims of de-escalation and withdrawal. Taken in mid-February, they illustrate that Ukraine remains surrounded on three sides - on its borders with both Russia...
MILITARY
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

391K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy