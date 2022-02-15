ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP senators say Pentagon wasted vital time pushing ‘leftist agenda’

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dozen Republican senators have accused the Defense Department of frittering away vital time by promoting a “leftist social agenda” to the military’s rank and file while ignoring “real threats across the world.”. “We face real threats across the world, yet the Biden administration is...

nypost.com

Comments / 54

right supremist.
3d ago

it's true. North Korea, China, Iran and Russia have all been building their militaries up to be strong fighting forces. The left in America has been worrying about getting transgenders into the military and if women can wear lipstick and earrings.

Reply(24)
30
Dianna
2d ago

I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands one nation under God indivisible with LIBERTY and JUSTICE FOR ALL.

Reply
7
determined
2d ago

This is absolutely true. The world's military powers are moving ahead of us but at least the troops know which bathroom to use now.

Reply
5
Related
Esquire

Our New Friend Liz Cheney Signed This Ridiculous House Republican Letter on Iran

One of the worst things that happened during the last administration* was its contemptuous sinking of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the deal that the Obama administration had cut with Iran. By all not-insane accounts, the agreement was the best avenue to keeping Iran from developing nuclear weapons. But, and this is a guess, the Republicans in Congress prefer to keep Iran as a shadowy threat for domestic political purposes, so they’ve done all that they can to torpedo the deal right from jump. Senator Tom Cotton, the bobble-throated slapdick from Arkansas, wasn’t in the Senate long enough to get his name on his office door before he—along with 46 of his Republican colleagues—was flirting with the Logan Act by writing to the mullahs telling them that any agreement with the Obama administration was worthless in the longterm without congressional approval. From Bloomberg, quoting from the letter:
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A group of conservatives says they won't allow quick passage of a government funding patch unless they get a vote to block vaccine mandates.

The Senate has already considered — and rejected — a similar proposal. What happened: A group of six conservatives are making a familiar demand: They won't allow speedy passage of a short-term government funding bill, they say, unless they get an amendment vote to block federal government vaccine requirements.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Washington Times

Even Democrats are shocked

Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Boston Globe

Mitch McConnell’s no longer useful idiot

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is suffering from separation anxiety. He’s anxious over how to separate the Republican Party from Donald Trump. For McConnell, this is worse than the chapter in the GOP horror story where he recognized that he couldn’t control the monster he helped bring to terrifying life. McConnell must stop the creature before it lays waste to everything that he holds dear.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Defense Department#Nato#Political Agenda#Iran#Gop#Republican#The Defense Department Of#Fox News#Armed Services Committee#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Defense Lloyd Austin#Climate Adaptation Plan#Americans
NBC News

Biden faces two challenges that could quickly escalate

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... The U.S.-Canadian bridge reopens after Canadian police clear trucker blockade. ... President Biden, in interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, criticizes NFL for lack of Black head coaches. ... Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., says he’ll be back at work in a few weeks. ... Early voting begins today in Texas primaries. ... U.S. racks up more medals in Winter Olympics. ... And the West Coast represents at last night’s Super Bowl — in more ways than one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Pelosi spent over $500K on private jets despite claiming ‘we have a moral obligation’ to reduce emissions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent over $500,000 on private jets since 2020 despite repeatedly describing climate change as an "existential" threat the U.S. has a "moral" obligation to address. According to campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission, Pelosi’s campaign paid a Virginia-based private aviation provider, Advanced Aviation Team,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
MSNBC

Subpoenaed Trump aide runs from military and elector plots in MSNBC interview

Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber for his first exclusive TV appearance since getting subpoenaed by the January 6th committee. Pressed by Melber on his knowledge of the Trump campaign’s fraudulent electors plot, Navarro claims it was not on his “radar.” Navarro also tells Melber he had “nothing to do with” the plot to have the military seize voting machines and “no knowledge” his aide let election deniers into the Oval Office. Melber fact-checks Navarro in real time.Feb. 11, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Canadian mayor shuts down Ted Cruz as he encourages truckers to starve country

Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart and US senator Ted Cruz are embroiled in a verbal showdown on Twitter about the massive “freedom convoy” of Canadian truckers protesting against vaccine mandates.Mr Cruz weighed in on Canadian affairs after Mr Stewart, Vancouver mayor, released a statement on 5 February, urging protesters to “go home” to make their point ahead of truckers' planned protests in the city.“As the Mayor of a city with an over 95 per cent vaccination rate, my message to the convoy is this: Vancouver doesn’t want you here. Make your point and then go home,” the statement by Mr Stewart...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy