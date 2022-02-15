Kamila Valieva returns to the ice amid doping scandal: Photos of her emotional performance

Russia's Kamila Valieva returned to the ice Tuesday night after spending a week at the center of a doping scandal.

Valieva,15, touched the ice after attempting a triple axle during her short program performance and scored an 82.16. She finished in first place and will compete in the long program on Thursday.

The teen has been embroiled in controversy since testing positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency due it its capability to improve endurance and blood flow.

Attorneys for Valieva argued she ingested the banned substance because of a medication her grandfather takes, veteran IOC member Denis Oswald confirmed earlier Tuesday. She was initially suspended but was reinstated after her appeal.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Is TMZ contamination possible?: Heart drug behind Russian skater Kamila Valieva doping case

After her return to the ice, Valieva appeared to tear up at the end of her performance.

Here are photos of her performance:

Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY SPORTS

Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY SPORTS

Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY SPORTS

Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY SPORTS

Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY SPORTS

Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY SPORTS

Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY SPORTS

Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY SPORTS

Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY SPORTS

Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY SPORTS

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts in the women's short program during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip, AP

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kamila Valieva returns to the ice amid doping scandal: Photos of her emotional performance