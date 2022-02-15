ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamila Valieva returns to the ice amid doping scandal: Photos of her emotional performance

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Russia's Kamila Valieva returned to the ice Tuesday night after spending a week at the center of a doping scandal.

Valieva,15, touched the ice after attempting a triple axle during her short program performance and scored an 82.16. She finished in first place and will compete in the long program on Thursday.

The teen has been embroiled in controversy since testing positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency due it its capability to improve endurance and blood flow.

Attorneys for Valieva argued she ingested the banned substance because of a medication her grandfather takes, veteran IOC member Denis Oswald confirmed earlier Tuesday. She was initially suspended but was reinstated after her appeal.

Is TMZ contamination possible?: Heart drug behind Russian skater Kamila Valieva doping case

After her return to the ice, Valieva appeared to tear up at the end of her performance.

Here are photos of her performance:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7dxT_0eF3TCHd00
Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY SPORTS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qt1QS_0eF3TCHd00
Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY SPORTS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kq2q8_0eF3TCHd00
Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY SPORTS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IcjWb_0eF3TCHd00
Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY SPORTS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5zoy_0eF3TCHd00
Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY SPORTS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNQH7_0eF3TCHd00
Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY SPORTS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fgIL_0eF3TCHd00
Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY SPORTS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s26I5_0eF3TCHd00
Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY SPORTS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2474MR_0eF3TCHd00
Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY SPORTS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0f8X_0eF3TCHd00
Kamila Valieva competes in the women’s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 15, 2022. Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY SPORTS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21XlAN_0eF3TCHd00
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts in the women's short program during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip, AP

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kamila Valieva returns to the ice amid doping scandal: Photos of her emotional performance

