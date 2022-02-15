The Daily Money: Food recalls 101; 400 more Kohl's stores getting the Sephora experience

Subscribe to The Daily Money newsletter . Come for our roundup of each day's top stories from USA TODAY Money. Stay for the pop-culture references and financial news-inspired playlist .

🗞 News you should know 🗞

Tuesday brought the list of the next 400 stores getting Sephora at Kohl’s beauty departments this year, adding to the first 200 locations that opened in 2021. (For a look at the full list of the stores , subscribe to USA TODAY .)

From Alaska to Wisconsin, the 400 stores will span across 36 states. California is getting the most new Sephora at Kohl’s locations with 46, followed by Ohio at 30, and Texas and Illinois each will get 26 new beauty shops at Kohl’s stores. By 2023, the companies plan to bring the Sephora at Kohl's “experience” to more than 850 of the more than 1,150 Kohl's stores.

The beauty destinations inside Kohl's stores will occupy about 2,500 square feet near the store entrance. They will sell makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance products. Sephora at Kohl’s shops are replacing Kohl's current in-store beauty assortment.

🚨 More stories you shouldn't miss 🚨

WORDLE OR WORLDLE? There’s a word puzzle spinoff for geography nerds.

CDC WARNING: U.S. travelers should avoid 135+ destinations due to COVID.

BIENVENUE, BOOSTED TOURISTS. France drops testing for vaccinated, boosted US travelers

ARE TECH STOCKS READY TO TUMBLE? Value investors hope so.

MANAGER MAKING YOUR WORK LIFE HELL? Here's how to confront and report it effectively.

💡 Daily insight 💡

Today marks the debut of USA TODAY's in-depth look at the consumer food recall system:

HOW DO RECALLS WORK? They begin with either CDC or state health departments reporting foodborne illness or food companies discovering possible contamination inside their facility or through inspection by the FDA or USDA. Learn why the former works a lot faster than the latter and how that suspect salad mix gets removed from shelves, plus how technology could warn of listeria, salmonella outbreaks.

HOW TO STAY ON TOP OF FOOD RECALLS: It can be daunting for the average consumer to track all the recalls and warnings related to the foods they eat. USA TODAY's recall database and signing up for emails from your favorite grocery chain's loyalty program can flag you before buy tainted goods or try to use them. And just because there isn't a recall doesn't necessarily mean you should toss that food.

HOW WE GOT HERE: President Theodore Roosevelt helped push through bills in 1906 to begin the modern era of food safety laws after reading Upton Sinclair's "The Jungle." Learn more about the history of food recalls.

THE FUTURE OF FOOD RECALLS: Speeding up the process of identifying potentially dangerous food products, and getting the word out to consumers in a way that they understand and can easily act on, are goals of the FDA’s Blueprint for a New Era of Smarter Food Safety, released in 2019. The plan includes utilizing emerging technologies like sensors, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence to create a more digital, transparent, and safer food system.

💵 Save on tax-filing fees 💵

If you're planning to use a credit card to pay tax prep and tax filing fees, you may be able to save some money. American Express cardholders can use Amex Offers to get discounts when filing their taxes with popular tax preparation companies. Here's what you need to know so you can keep more money in your wallet. During this year's tax season, Amex cardholders can find offers for popular tax preparation services, such as H&R Block, Turbo Tax and TaxAct.

🎶 Mood music 🎶

In honor of our food recall report, I've chosen Slim's Cyder Co.'s ode to foodborne illness , which is the first polka track to make the newsletter (I really thought Weird Al would break that particular barrier): "I got a funny feeling inside of my guts. Don't know what it is but it's driving me nuts. I don't know who to blame, you or the cook. You made me queasy with just one look. Is it love or food poisoning?"

Listen while you work: Remember, you can listen to this song and every track I've quoted in the newsletter in the Daily Money Mood Music playlist on Spotify .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Food recalls 101; 400 more Kohl's stores getting the Sephora experience