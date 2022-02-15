ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Money: Food recalls 101; 400 more Kohl's stores getting the Sephora experience

By Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

🗞 News you should know 🗞

Tuesday brought the list of the next 400 stores getting Sephora at Kohl’s beauty departments this year, adding to the first 200 locations that opened in 2021. (For a look at the full list of the stores , subscribe to USA TODAY .)

From Alaska to Wisconsin, the 400 stores will span across 36 states. California is getting the most new Sephora at Kohl’s locations with 46, followed by Ohio at 30, and Texas and Illinois each will get 26 new beauty shops at Kohl’s stores.  By 2023, the companies plan to bring the Sephora at Kohl's “experience” to more than 850 of the more than 1,150 Kohl's stores.

The beauty destinations inside Kohl's stores will occupy about 2,500 square feet near the store entrance. They will sell makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance products. Sephora at Kohl’s shops are replacing Kohl's current in-store beauty assortment.

WORDLE OR WORLDLE? There’s a word puzzle spinoff for geography nerds.

CDC WARNING: U.S. travelers should avoid 135+ destinations due to COVID.

BIENVENUE, BOOSTED TOURISTS. France drops testing for vaccinated, boosted US travelers

ARE TECH STOCKS READY TO TUMBLE? Value investors hope so.

MANAGER MAKING YOUR WORK LIFE HELL? Here's how to confront and report it effectively.

Today marks the debut of USA TODAY's in-depth look at the consumer food recall system:

HOW DO RECALLS WORK? They begin with either CDC or state health departments reporting foodborne illness or food companies discovering possible contamination inside their facility or through inspection by the FDA or USDA. Learn why the former works a lot faster than the latter and how that suspect salad mix gets removed from shelves, plus how technology could warn of listeria, salmonella outbreaks.

HOW TO STAY ON TOP OF FOOD RECALLS: It can be daunting for the average consumer to track all the recalls and warnings related to the foods they eat. USA TODAY's recall database and signing up for emails from your favorite grocery chain's loyalty program can flag you before buy tainted goods or try to use them. And just because there isn't a recall doesn't necessarily mean you should toss that food.

HOW WE GOT HERE: President Theodore Roosevelt helped push through bills in 1906 to begin the modern era of food safety laws after reading Upton Sinclair's "The Jungle." Learn more about the history of food recalls.

THE FUTURE OF FOOD RECALLS: Speeding up the process of identifying potentially dangerous food products, and getting the word out to consumers in a way that they understand and can easily act on, are goals of the FDA’s Blueprint for a New Era of Smarter Food Safety, released in 2019. The plan includes utilizing emerging technologies like sensors, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence to create a more digital, transparent, and safer food system.

If you're planning to use a credit card to pay tax prep and tax filing fees, you may be able to save some money. American Express cardholders can use Amex Offers to get discounts when filing their taxes with popular tax preparation companies. Here's what you need to know so you can keep more money in your wallet. During this year's tax season, Amex cardholders can find offers for popular tax preparation services, such as H&R Block, Turbo Tax and TaxAct.

In honor of our food recall report, I've chosen Slim's Cyder Co.'s ode to foodborne illness , which is the first polka track to make the newsletter (I really thought Weird Al would break that particular barrier): "I got a funny feeling inside of my guts. Don't know what it is but it's driving me nuts. I don't know who to blame, you or the cook. You made me queasy with just one look. Is it love or food poisoning?"

Listen while you work: Remember, you can listen to this song and every track I've quoted in the newsletter in the Daily Money Mood Music playlist on Spotify .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Food recalls 101; 400 more Kohl's stores getting the Sephora experience

Biz Times

Kohl’s to bring Sephora shops to eight more locations in southeastern Wisconsin this year

Kohl’s Corp. on Tuesday announced the second wave of “Sephora at Kohl’s” openings, including eight in southeastern Wisconsin. Sephora‘s 2,500-square-foot shop-in-shop beauty boutiques will open this year at Kohl’s stores in Delafield, Muskego, Oak Creek, West Allis, Greenfield, Sheboygan, Waukesha and West Bend. Those locations join Glendale, Brookfield, Grafton, Menomonee Falls, Kenosha and Mount Pleasant, which were part of the first wave of Sephora openings in Kohl’s stores last year.
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
Quad-Cities Times

BIZ BYTES: Local Kohl's adding Sephora at Kohl's

Two Kohl’s locations in the Davenport area will add the Sephora at Kohl’s experience this year. The locations at 3910 Elmore Ave. in Davenport and 800 42nd Ave. Drive in Moline are among 400 new Sephora at Kohl’s shops that will open this year across the country and join the 200 that were first introduced last year.
TheStreet

People Want to Buy Kohl's, But the Company Wants More Money

It's good to be wanted, but not great when the people who want to buy you see your value as below where you see it. That's the situation facing Kohl's (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation Report board of directors as it deals with unsolicited offers for the company. Essentially, Kohl's...
Journal-News

Sephora at Kohl’s to open in Fairfield Twp., West Chester Twp. stores this year

Sephora, a national beauty store chain, will be added to 400 Kohl’s department stores in 36 states in 2022, according to a statement from the company. The company has a goal of opening 850 Sephora at Kohl’s stores by 2023. Introduced in fall 2021, Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot area that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.
pymnts

Kohl’s Opening 400 Sephora at Kohl’s Shops This Year

Kohl’s on Tuesday (Feb. 15) revealed the 400 stores across 36 states from Alaska to Maine that will house Sephora at Kohl’s shops by the end of this year, bringing the number of Sephora at Kohl’s stores to 600, keeping the company on target to meet its goal of 850 such stores by 2023.
Sourcing Journal

Latest Kohl’s Board Attack: Chain Hasn’t Generated ‘Same-Store Sales Growth for a Decade’

Macellum CEO Jonathan Duskin said the board’s buyout rejection “suggests it is no longer operating with impartiality and objectivity.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalKohl's Puts Up Poison Pill After Rejecting Takeover BidsWhy Investors Should Put Fashion's 'Zombie' Data Six Feet UnderKohl's Confirms Takeover Offers
