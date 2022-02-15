Fantasy Baseball News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMitch Haniger, Seattle Yet To Discuss Contract Extension. The Seattle Mariners reportedly haven't approached outfielder Mitch Haniger about a contract extension. "The organization has never approached my representatives or me about an extension," said Haniger. He will become a free agent after the 2022 season and will most likely test the...

fantasypros.com

15 Starting Pitchers to Target & Avoid (Fantasy Baseball)

Strong pitching becomes more essential for fantasy success each year, particularly when it comes to guys who can both soak up a ton of innings and strike out plenty of hitters. The demand for those players continues to only go up. As such, you can bet that some, or perhaps most, of our breakout and sleepers candidates discussed below will rise in rank toward the beginning of the season. This also means that one would do well to avoid early-round starters who either can’t deliver on both of these metrics or face other issues like moving to a hitters park, being extraordinarily lucky last year, possessing poor control, or dealing with mounting injury concerns. With that being said, our featured pundits are here to share their thoughts on which pitchers have the highest bust, breakout, and sleeper potential.
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Cody Bellinger vs. Christian Yelich in the battle of the bouncebacks

In a strictly literal, temporal sense, 2019 wasn't that long ago. For some baseball players, however, it might as well have been a lifetime ago. That's the case for Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger, the top two finishes in NL MVP voting in 2019. They've seen their respective Fantasy values collapse in the years since, with Bellinger sporting a 98.6 ADP in NFBC drafts right now while Yelich checks in at 100.6.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Positional Scarcity Draft Strategy (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Is positional scarcity a real thing, and should you take that into account when drafting a Fantasy Baseball team? If you don’t, you are likely to fall behind in drafts. The concept of positional scarcity has been long discussed, not only in Fantasy Baseball but other Fantasy sports as well. No matter what format you may be drafting in, most players are using some form of dollar value or projection to value players against one another. These methods are great but do not factor in position scarcity.
MLB
fantasypros.com

RP-Eligible SP to Target (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Everyone loves when they can find an edge in fantasy baseball. One tactic I’ve relied on over the years has been maximizing the value of positional eligibility. Of course, many gamers recognize the value of multi-position-eligible hitters. However, using a relief-pitcher-eligible starting pitcher in an RP spot can have value, too. So, let’s look at some of my favorite RP-eligible SPs to target in 2022, as well as a few honorable mentions.
MLB

