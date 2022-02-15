ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mouse- and keyboard-maker Logitech was dying a slow death. A design-focused CEO helped it thrive

By Vivek Wadhwa
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Logitech’s CEO, Bracken Darrell, keeps a copy of the legendary designer Dieter Rams’s "Ten Principles for Good Design” on the wall of the conference room next to his open office desk. The German industrial designer is a guru to many of the leading product designers of our time, including Jony Ives of Apple. Darrell, too, believes passionately in the power of design. This belief is what has underlain his execution of a stunning turnaround of his struggling company since he became CEO in 2013.

The Logitech that Darrell arrived at in 2012, when he joined as president, was known mostly for cheap computer mice in neutral colors and clunky, forgettable keyboards. The Swiss company created products to fit price points and often launched products without significant market testing. At best, the products were uninspired; at worst, they were ugly.

Inspired by Apple as well as by his own experience as president of Procter & Gamble’s Braun division, Darrell resolved to reinvent Logitech “as a design company.” This seemed a tall order for a maker of mice and keyboards, and he knew that he would need a design leader as his partner and to build a culture of design excellence before he could pair Logitech’s impeccable product engineering and manufacturing with eye-popping design. That combination, Darrell believed, would turn the company around and make it a lot more exciting to customers, investors, and its own employees.

The alternative was a dark future. Logitech sales had stagnated before Darrell joined. The market for plain PC peripherals was not growing: Smartphone and laptop users had no need for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlDoR_0eF3RV1S00
Courtesy of Berrett-Koehler Publishers

Design principles and purpose

To effect the transformation, Darrell assigned resources to match his vision. He took two-thirds of the company’s $200 million annual R&D budget away from mice and keyboards and used it to place bets on faster-growing sectors. He recruited a very respected designer who had led design at Nokia: Alastair Curtis. The team, now boasting more than 100 designers, has subsequently attracted talent from Nike, IDEO, and other leading companies.

To give this transformation a heart and soul, Darrell and Curtis created design principles that echoed those of Dieter Rams. Logitech’s principles are simple and elegant:

Powerful Idea: clarity of purpose and the benefit to the consumer

Soul: unique personality of the product/experience

Effortless: relentless pursuit of creating friction-free experiences

Crafted: simplifying, perfecting, and stripping down to the essential

Magical: interactions that are alive and expressive

The idea is not to build products merely to fill a niche, but to build products to fill a need, and to do so in a way that creates emotional resonance and crafts a comfortable, seamless user experience. Having a major unifying idea behind every new product was a powerful way to force designers, marketers, and everyone else working for Logitech to check whether the feature they were designing or the marketing campaign they were planning fitted the unifying idea of the product.

For example, Logitech’s Circle Home security streaming-camera system provides a visual principle—the device is circle-shaped—and a language concerning the circle encompassing our homes, our loved ones, and the places we care about and want to watch. Logitech’s Spotlight Presentation Pointer is designed to help audiences focus on the speaker. Even in products deriving from Logitech’s past, the design teams are striving to add one or two seminal features that improve the lives of their users. On keyboards, for instance, Logitech began adding dials so that people could scroll through menus with their keyboard rather than with an inexact mouse.

Innovation is considered the domain of mathematicians and scientists, and engineering often receives all the focus. But the most important lesson that Steve Jobs taught the tech industry concerned the importance of form. As Jobs told Fortune in an interview in 2000, “Design is the fundamental soul of a man-made creation that ends up expressing itself in successive outer layers of the product or service.” This is what Darrell also demonstrated: Engineering is assuredly important, but what makes a technology product most successful is its design.

An important myth that Darrell helps shatter concerns the backgrounds of people who can make exponential innovations happen: They don’t need to be geeks and nerds. This too is something on which Steve Jobs held a very strong opinion. “It’s in Apple’s DNA that technology alone is not enough—that it’s technology married with liberal arts, married with the humanities, that yields us the result that makes our heart sing. And nowhere is that more true than in these post-PC devices,” said Jobs at the unveiling of the iPad 2 in March 2011. Darrell himself majored in English at a small liberal arts college in Arkansas before completing an MBA at Harvard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgjnw_0eF3RV1S00
Vivek Wadhwa, lead author of "From Incremental to Exponential."

There are other great liberal arts examples: YouTube’s chief executive, Susan Wojcicki, majored in history and literature; Slack’s founder, Stewart Butterfield, in English; Airbnb’s founder, Brian Chesky, in the fine arts; and, in China, Alibaba’s chief executive, Jack Ma, in English. In the new era of converging exponentially advancing technologies, creating the most disruptive solutions often requires a knowledge of fields such as biology, education, health sciences, and human behavior. Tackling today’s greatest social and technological challenges requires the ability to think critically about their human context—something in which humanities graduates happen to be well trained.

Diversifying and simplifying

As Darrell was beginning to reinvent Logitech, digital-native brands such as Dollar Shave Club were the cool kids on the block. They had figured out how to sell directly to customers, bypassing the traditional song and dance of securing distribution and shelf space at a major physical storefront. They played the Amazon merchandising game as if they were born to it, running circles around legacy brands. These digital natives often created market buzz that resonated initially with Millennials and Generation Xers, often expanding then into other demographic age groups. They also tended to refresh products more often and vary their approaches to marketing.

Under Darrell, Logitech accelerated a multi-brand strategy, better utilizing existing assets and, in a few instances, acquiring new ones. Logitech’s UE (Ultimate Ears) brand broke out as a popular Bluetooth speaker brand, winning numerous prestigious awards from audio reviews and tech publications. The company made another key acquisition in 2016 with the purchase of Jaybird, a fast-growing wireless-earbuds company founded by Australian entrepreneur Judd Armstrong. Jaybird had carved out a premium wireless-audio brand with a strong following among athletes and adventure-sports pros. Logitech then went on to acquire two rapidly expanding complementary brands, Blue (microphones) and ASTRO Gaming (gaming headsets).

Darrell’s years at large companies had taught him the good and bad of them. On the positive side, they remained disciplined on cost and invested in sales and marketing. On the negative, they could be stiflingly bureaucratic and slow and could kill off entrepreneurship and innovation as business grew. At Logitech, Darrell kept teams small and independent, to maintain the feeling of a small company, and he flattened the organization, having more than twenty senior managers report to him directly.

Meanwhile, Logitech’s senior managers were clearly signaling that they welcomed speculative ventures that could be moonshots returning 1000% on investments.

Recognizing "people people"

One other practice of Darrell’s that stands the company in good stead is staying in touch with his employees. Review after review on Glassdoor remarks on how he spends time with employees and listens to their points of view.

None of this should be taken as minimizing the company’s struggles in making this transformation. There have been failed products. Reallocating the R&D money resulted in some anger and fear. Middle-level managers struggled to acclimate to the new environment. But the numbers bear Darrell out. Profits have increased by an order of magnitude; the company now derives less than a third of its revenues from the sales of keyboards and mice, and it is now a perennial winner of prestigious design awards. Investors have likewise benefited. Share prices have risen more than tenfold since their nadir, when Darrell joined.

After five years as CEO, Darrell decided to undertake an exercise of firing himself and assessing whether he would hire himself back. It sounds like a gimmick, but Darrell was seriously considering whether he was the right guy for the job. He decided he was an acceptable candidate after all.

Excerpted from the book From Incremental to Exponential, by Vivek Wadhwa and Ismail Amla with Alex Salkever, Copyright © 2021. Reprinted by permission of Berrett-Koehler Publishers, www.bkconnection.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Meta’s new values neglect its below-deck problems

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Ahoy, metamates! Cpt. Mark Zuckerberg welcomes you, our loyal employees, aboard the redesigned S.S. Meta. We’ve got some ground rules for you to follow...
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

This gadget by ex-Razer designer replaces your gaming keyboard

I know this is a controversial thing to say but I’m a big fan of controllers over keyboard and mouse. Mostly it’s just the comfort. Controllers fit in my hands nicely and feel less like work than sitting down to a keyboard and mouse. There’s some old RSI in my wrists that flares up sometimes and keyboard and mouse play sets it off much faster than my beloved chonky hyperkin duke. I know my aim suffers for my controller love, but I don’t care. Give me a nice comfy controller over keyboard and mouse for long gaming sessions any day.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
PC Magazine

Logitech POP Mouse Review

PC peripherals are rarely fashionable. They typically either lean in on simple form and function, or, in the case of many gaming keyboards and mice, go all out with enough RGB lighting for a Christmas tree. But sometimes you want a mouse that’s aesthetically pleasing as well as functional, and Logitech’s POP line of computer accessories is set on delivering just that combination. The Logitech POP Mouse ($40) is a trendy wireless mouse that should impress casual PC and Mac users who want their gear to be an extension of their personality, but it's rather expensive for what it offers.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Logitech G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboard has 6-key rollover, anti-ghosting keycaps

Survive long gaming sessions with the Logitech G413 SE mechanical gaming keyboard. This accessory features 6-key rollover, anti-ghosting and wear-resistant PBT keycaps for reliable gameplay. In fact, the keycaps hold up over time and are heat- and wear-resistant, making them exceptionally durable. Speaking of durability, it boasts a low-carbon aluminum alloy top case to withstand extended, vigorous gaming periods. Moreover, the Logitech G413 SE offers a full-size layout and tactile mechanical switches to deliver subtle feedback through the actuation moment. Best of all, with LED lighting to enhance concentration and clarity, this gaming gadget also looks the part. Furthermore, enhance gaming moments and stand up to the pressure when the heat builds up. You can even press multiple keys seamlessly and simultaneously to minimize errors. Finally, the tactile, mechanical switches have an 0.07″ actuation distance and a 0.16″ total travel distance.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dieter Rams
Fortune

Melania Trump reportedly bought her own NFT for $185,000

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The winner of Melania Trump’s first NFT auction appears to be the former first lady herself. A Bloomberg News analysis of recorded transactions on the Solana...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logitech#Tech#Design#Computer Keyboards#German#Swiss#Procter Gamble#Ke
Fortune

Russian lawmakers just gave Putin another way to escalate tensions with Ukraine—just as some of Russia’s troops reportedly pull back from the border

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia's parliament has overwhelmingly voted to ask President Vladimir Putin to formally recognize two breakaway "republics" in the Donbas region of south-eastern Ukraine—a move that would drive a nail through the 2015 ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia.
POLITICS
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

There’s a silent epidemic killing over 100,000 Americans a year, and the government is allowing the cure to get more and more expensive

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ever since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S. in January 2020, the first global pandemic in a century has been a non-stop newsmaking public health crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands and remained at the forefront of the nation’s collective mind.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Youtube
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Fortune

89K+
Followers
4K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy