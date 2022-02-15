Daylen Everette: 5-star CB signee was a key 11th-hour addition to the Georgia class

Uga Mascot Uga X during SEC Nation outside of the Richard B. Russell Jr. Special Collections Libraries in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

Daylen Everette is one of the two 5-star cornerbacks that signed with the Bulldogs in the 2022 class.

That should sound rather significant.

Kirby Smart had previously signed a combined total of two 5-star corners in his first six recruiting cycles at Georgia. That was Tyson Campbell in 2018 and Kelee Ringo in 2020.

The #Bo22Moves signees matched that feat with their class.

While Everette signed with Georgia, there was late intrigue. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound freshman stands as one of 12 members of the 2022 class that was at one time committed to another program.

If Lincoln Riley didn’t leave Oklahoma for USC, Everette would be in orange and purple right now. The new Bulldog corner committed to Clemson back in June of 2021. That changed after one specific head coach was on the move after the 2021 season.

