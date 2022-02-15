Murder victims’ families: Suspects shouldn’t be out on bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence city officials are standing with the families of two men murdered last year, criticizing a judge for releasing their accused killers on bail with home confinement.

Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, and family members of the two homicide victims held a news conference Tuesday to address the two unrelated Superior Court decisions that allowed the suspects to be released.

One of the victims is Tyreik Grundy, 25, who was shot inside a parked vehicle in the area of Pope Street last spring.

His alleged killer, 31-year-old Quelon Page, was initially held without bail at his arraignment, but was subsequently released last month following a multi-day bail hearing. Superior Court Judge Kristin Rodgers ordered he be placed on home confinement pending his trial.

“When that monster Page got bail, it was like a slap in the face,” said Michelle McNair, Grundy’s mother. “Like the judge said my baby didn’t matter. And my baby matters.”

She fought back tears as she spoke about the man accused of killing her son.

“Someone needs to do something to help this for all the families because they shouldn’t have to feel the way that we do. It’s not right,” McNair continued. “My baby deserves justice and that monster needs to pay.”

“Releasing someone on a capital offense and setting bail sends the wrong message to both our community and the families of these victims,” Paré said.

Last August, 23-year-old Andrei Bonilla was sitting in a car with a woman on Harwol Court when a man approached the vehicle and exchanged words with them. Police said the man then took out a gun and shot Bonilla through the window .

The suspect, later identified as Andrew Mangru , was charged with first-degree murder and later granted bail. He was also placed on home confinement pending trial.

“There are a lot of kids out there, and we want them to trust the law and we want them to trust the justice. But when they see things like this, they choose to feel that ‘this is easy to do.'” Bonilla’s father Endhir said. “I don’t want to say that he got away with murder … but it does feel like that.”

“Criminals with lesser charges are being held without bail in prison. But a murder, the only suspect from his case where there were credible witnesses, he was let free. How can that happen?” he added.

Court spokesperson Craig Berke defended the judge’s decision in a statement on Tuesday.

“These cases of violence are gut-wrenching. But the defendants are not “out on the streets,” despite what was said at the media event,” Berke said. “The purpose of bail is to ensure appearance at trial. These defendants are on home confinement with electronic monitoring. Law enforcement knows where they are, and if they violate the arrangement there will be consequences. The judge has protected the public by taking the defendants off the streets and protected the rights of the defendants pending trial, lest we forget the presumption of innocence that is central to our system of justice.”

Bonilla’s mother, Veronica Martinez, said the decision has left them with the message that these types of crimes are given leniency in the court.

“Justice is supposed to provide solace to the victim’s family, a sense of closure. That’s not what we’re experiencing here,” Martinez said. “This has left us with frustration and further grief.”

Paré said called it demoralizing to law enforcement who work long hours to get an arrest, only to see the suspect released.

The families who spoke out know it won’t change the cases, according to Elorza, but they did so to make sure other families don’t have to go through what they are going through right now.

“What we are asking is for the judges who are considering these cases in the future, to consider that their decisions are having an impact on families,” he added. “Families who have put their trust in the justice system, families who trust that by doing the right thing, justice will come to the people responsible for the unimaginable pain they are going through.”

Kristy dosReis, a spokesperson for Attorney General Peter Neronha office, told 12 News that in both of these cases prosecutors requested the suspects be held without bail and provided evidence to support that request.

“The Court agreed, in both cases, that the State had met its legal burden such that the Court could hold the defendant without bail,” she said. “Nevertheless, the Court went on to exercise its discretion and set bail, over the State’s objection.”

dosReis said the attorney general’s office is committed to getting justice for the victims’ families.

