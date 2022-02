HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Feb. 10, a military medical team of 20 arrived at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford to help with the latest wave of COVID hospitalizations. "We are so proud to welcome these men and women to Hartford. The impact that this team will have will be wonderful for our providers, colleagues, and most importantly, our patients. The latest surge tested us in ways we hadn’t seen throughout the pandemic, and these service members will help relieve some of the lingering impact we’re still feeling," said Thomas Burke, BPharm, MBA, President of Saint Francis Hospital.

