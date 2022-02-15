ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Sephora coming to Clarksburg department store

By Sam Kirk
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Sephora will be adding another Harrison County location in Clarksburg in 2022.

Kohl’s in Clarksburg will be adding a Sephora store in 2022, Kohl’s announced on Tuesday.

Sephora is a makeup store that has previously been common in JCPenney stores. In 2022, Kohl’s will house the makeup store on Emily Drive. The closest Sephora prior to the opening in Clarksburg is in the JCPenney in the Meadowbrook Mall.

(Kohl’s image)

According to a release, the Clarksburg location will be one of 400 new Sephora stores at Kohl’s shops that will open this year across the country this year. By 2023, Kohl’s expects to expand Sephora at Kohl’s to a total of 850 stores.

Yankee Candle closing at Meadowbrook Mall, prices marked down

Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500 square foot location that is meant to look and feel just like a freestanding Sephora. Within all Sephora at Kohl’s locations, customers can explore the signature Sephora experience with a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care, according to the release.

The exact opening date of the Sephora in the Clarksburg Kohl’s has not been released.

The Kohl’s stores in Ranson and Huntington, West Virginia will also be adding Sephora stores this year, and the Beckley and Charleston Kohl’s stores added Sephora last year.

